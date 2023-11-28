Global Crossing Airlines Establishes UrbanX Air to Pursue Urban Air Mobility in South Florida

MIAMI, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Crossing Airlines Group, Inc. (JET: NEO; JET.B: NEO; JETMF: OTCQB) (the “Company” or “GlobalX”), which operates the Miami-based airline GlobalX, has announced the creation of UrbanX Air (“UrbanX”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of GlobalX to pioneer the integration of Urban Air Mobility (UAM) in South Florida (subject to receiving all FAA and DOT approvals). In conjunction with this announcement, GlobalX Chairman and CEO, Ed Wegel, an aviation industry veteran, has appointed Lucy Morillo, Esq., as President and CEO of UrbanX.



UAM is the concept of flying highly automated, electrically propelled small aircraft to help commuters navigate short distances at lower altitudes in urban and suburban areas, combatting traffic congestion and improving travel times, while providing a safer, faster, and greener mode of transportation.



Morillo – an attorney, community leader, and serial entrepreneur with decades of executive experience in the business, private equity and non-profit sectors – is responsible for leading UrbanX’s launch and further developing the UAM ecosystem in South Florida. With this appointment Morillo becomes one of the few Hispanic female CEOs in the aviation and urban air mobility space. She is a member of the Wings Club; the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) Advanced Air Mobility Advisory Committee (AAMAC); the International Aviation Womens Association (IAWA); and EVE’s Air Mobility Advisory Board.



Morillo is working with local and state officials, infrastructure, energy and technology providers to ensure the appropriate framework is in place. For the past three decades, Morillo has established herself as a trusted member of the C-suite by building stakeholder engagement, fostering cross-functional relationships, enhancing corporate culture and managing risk in a fast-paced growth environment.



“We are delighted to have Lucy at the helm of UrbanX,” said Ed Wegel, chairman and CEO of GlobalX. “She brings a wealth of experience and enthusiasm from a range of industries with a proven track record of building stakeholder engagement and leading campaigns in many sectors.”



GlobalX, a U.S.-based 121 domestic flag and supplemental airline with more than 600 aviation professionals, will leverage its extensive aviation operation and knowledge to assist Morillo and UrbanX in developing and operating the UAM market in South Florida. In 2022, GlobalX signed a letter of intent to purchase 200 electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft (eVTOL) from Eve Air Mobility, a subsidiary of aircraft manufacturer Embraer and a leader in global eVTOL development. With delivery of its first Eve eVTOL expected in 2026, GlobalX is poised to be the first to bring the innovative aircraft technology to South Florida, revolutionizing urban transportation in the region.



As President and CEO, Morillo is committed to operating UrbanX under a social enterprise business model, working in conjunction with local governments to ensure the service the company offers benefits not only the passengers but the surrounding communities.



“I am honored and humbled to have the opportunity to bring accessible air transportation to the South Florida region,” said Morillo. “In coordination with Miami-Dade County and other local stakeholders, we will forge meaningful collaborations through a public-private partnership to ensure this cutting-edge technology lifts the entire community.”



In addition to leading UrbanX, Morillo is a principal and co-founder of LM & Associates (LMA), a women-owned marketing and communications firm providing support to socially conscious brands, and co-owner and publisher of S Revista, a luxury lifestyle publication that has quickly risen to prominence as the preeminent lifestyle magazine for Spanish speakers in the United States. Additionally, Morillo is President-Elect of the International Women’s Forum (IWF) Florida Chapter, an invitation-only network of women business leaders throughout the globe.



Throughout her career, Morillo has also held leadership roles in several large organizations based in the Miami area. As the Executive Director of Estates and Gift Planning for the University of Miami (UM), she was responsible for securing nearly $350 million as part of UM’s Momentum Campaign. Then, she took the helm of Miami Children’s Hospital Foundation, and managed $100 million in assets and was instrumental in securing a $60 million gift to rename the hospital after Jack and Barbara Nicklaus. Morillo also has vast legal and executive experience, including establishing an international legal team to expand a telecom company into nine Latin American countries.



The completion of the transactions contemplated by the Eve Air Mobility LoI is subject to the execution of definitive agreements and receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals.

GlobalX is a U.S. 121 domestic flag and supplemental Airline flying the Airbus A320 family aircraft. GlobalX flies as a passenger ACMI and charter airline serving the U.S., Caribbean, European and Latin American markets. GlobalX is also now operating ACMI cargo service flying the A321 freighter. GlobalX is IOSA certified by IATA and holds TCO's for Europe and the UK.



