Worksport Proudly Announces the COR System Will Be Assembled in Canada with Domestic and Foreign Parts

West Seneca, New York, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worksport Ltd. (Nasdaq: WKSP; WKSPW) (“Worksport” or the “Company”) proudly announces that the COR battery system will be designed, developed, and assembled in Canada, combining domestic and international components.



Worksport has recently formed a strategic partnership with a prominent Canadian manufacturer specializing in electronic boards. This key collaboration will see the partnering manufacturer assembling the full COR unit in Canada, including the electronic boards for the COR inverter and hub. Together with Worksport, they will implement a rigorous quality control process to ensure the highest quality standards.

"We are thrilled to take this step towards our goal of manufacturing the COR battery system within North America," stated Worksport CEO Steven Rossi. "Our partnership with the Canadian manufacturer is a testament to our commitment to quality and sustainability. By bringing assembly to Canada, we further strengthen our position in the renewable energy sector."

This significant move follows closely on the heels of Worksport's announcement regarding the upcoming Alpha Release of the COR battery system. The Alpha Release, which will allow for real-world testing and first-hand user experiences, is a pivotal step towards official market launch.

Furthermore, as Worksport continues to ramp up production of its hard-folding and soft-folding tonneau covers to meet the increased demand, spurred by the recently announced $16 million annual sales agreement, the Company remains dedicated to delivering top-quality solutions to its valued customers.

New updates on the latest developments of the SOLIS solar cover will be provided as soon as the COR battery system successfully completes its “test phase,” which precedes its Alpha Release. These updates are poised to offer insights into the Company's continued innovation in the renewable energy sector.

About Worksport

Worksport Ltd. (Nasdaq: WKSP; WKSPW), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and owns the intellectual property on a variety of tonneau covers, solar integrations, and NP (Non-Parasitic), Hydrogen-based true green energy solutions for the sustainable, clean energy, and automotive industries. Worksport seeks to capitalize on the growing shift of consumer mindsets towards clean energy integrations with its proprietary solar solutions, mobile energy storage systems (ESS), and NP (Non-Parasitic), Hydrogen-based technology. Terravis Energy’s website is terravisenergy.com. For more information, please visit investors.worksport.com .

