Press Release: The Canadian Dermatology Association Announces the Appointment of Jacinthe Desaulniers as New Chief Executive Officer

The Canadian Dermatology Association (CDA) is thrilled to announce the appointment of Jacinthe Desaulniers as its new Chief Executive Officer. With over 25 years of leadership experience in Ontario's healthcare sector, Jacinthe Desaulniers brings a wealth of knowledge, innovation, and a patient-focused approach to this role.

Her extensive career includes a transformative 15-year tenure as the CEO of Réseau des Services de Santé en Français (RSSFE), where she successfully led the organization through a governance restructuring, shifting towards a community-based model. Under her leadership, RSSFE witnessed a remarkable growth in membership, soaring from 5 to over 1,000 individual members.

Notably, Jacinthe Desaulniers spearheaded the creation of OZi, a not-for-profit organization, and led the development of the Société santé en français national data strategy. Endorsed and funded by Health Canada, for five years, OZi's data strategies are currently being implemented in various provinces and territories, with negotiations underway in several others.

Prior to her role at RSSFE, Jacinthe Desaulniers held management positions at the Fertility Center at the Ottawa Hospital, the Provincial Centre for Excellence for Child and Youth Mental Health at CHEO, and the Ontario Telemedicine Network.

“Following a thorough search, Jacinthe Desaulniers stood out as the ideal candidate for this role, bringing a distinctive leadership skillset, authentic approach, and fluency in both official languages. With her profound understanding of CDA's challenges and application of EDI principles, she is well-positioned to elevate management and foster a more inclusive environment for Canadian dermatologists,” said CDA President Dr. Michele Ramien.

As the new CEO of CDA, Jacinthe Desaulniers is set to champion education and engagement for its members and act as the organization's chief strategist while advocating for Canadian Certified Dermatologists. Her primary goal is to protect the value of the dermatology specialty and showcase the expertise of CDA members to the public.

Her responsibilities will include board governance, administrative oversight of current and future programs, and membership offerings. She will also engage in ongoing interactions with partners, stakeholders, and government entities. With a national focus, she will align the key metrics outlined in the strategic plan to protect, educate, engage, and advocate on behalf of CDA members across Canada.

The Canadian Dermatology Association is confident that Jacinthe Desaulniers' leadership will drive the organization to new heights, solidifying its commitment to excellence in dermatological care and advocacy.

