TheViewPoint Integrates with FreeWheel, Helping Streaming Publishers Process Direct IOs With the Speed and Automation of Programmatic

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TheViewPoint (TVP), a connected television monetization platform, today announced a newly expanded partnership with FreeWheel, a global technology platform for the television advertising industry.



The two companies have partnered to introduce a new way for streaming platforms to modernize their ad sales through automation while also building a clearer demand path. Integrating with TVP Direct enables publishers working with FreeWheel to gain greater operational efficiency (which supports automation and scale), robust data security, and real-time reporting for optimization.

Another key component: This partnership offers 200+ brands an opportunity to bypass exchanges when buying TV ad inventory, bridging the gap between supply and demand.

“CTV publishers need technology so that they can scale, work faster, gain a granular understanding of their demand and eliminate errors,” said Daniel Elad, Chief Strategy Officer, TheViewPoint. “This integration gives sellers using TVP Direct more automation and the most pure form of supply path optimization. At the same time, we’re helping the ecosystem minimize the ad tech tax by building an end-to-end system that directly connects advertisers with premium inventory.”

“At FreeWheel, we are committed to finding, creating and innovating new solutions that help buyers and sellers navigate today’s complex and quickly evolving TV ad ecosystem,” said Jon Mansell, VP, U.S. Head of Demand, FreeWheel. “In partnering with TheViewPoint to launch this new solution, our hope is that it will inject greater simplicity, connectivity and a more optimized supply path into the overall ad buying process so that marketers can realize the full potential of their ad dollars.”

Streaming publishers have historically preferred direct transactions with buyers, favoring a traditional insertion order (IO) process. TheViewPoint fully automated this legacy practice with its TVP Direct product. TVP Direct replaces traditional IOs by instead facilitating direct buys through ad server integration.

TheViewPoint is owned and operated by Infra, a holding company that also houses Tatari, a leading platform for buying and measuring advertising across both linear and streaming TV . Tatari has long-standing relationships with all major streaming publishers, many who currently work with FreeWheel.

About TheViewPoint

Established in 2019, TheViewPoint is an ad monetization platform built from the ground up exclusively for CTV publishers with the aim to bring them more control over their ad inventory. By cutting out the middlemen and offering an array of tailor-made tools for the CTV market, TheViewPoint bridges the gap between media buyers and sellers. The company was acquired by Tatari in 2022 and is headquartered in New York City with offices in San Francisco, Los Angeles, and New York. For additional information, please visit theviewpoint.com .

About Tatari

Tatari is building the infrastructure to modernize TV advertising for Brands, Agencies, and Publishers. Clients include Made In, Daily Harvest, Wpromote, and Fubo. Recognized by Business Insider as one of the Hottest Ad Tech Companies , Tatari is headquartered in San Francisco with offices in Los Angeles, and New York. For additional information, please visit tatari.tv .

About FreeWheel

FreeWheel empowers all segments of The New TV Ecosystem. We are structured to provide the full breadth of solutions the advertising industry needs to achieve their goals. We provide the technology, data enablement and convergent marketplaces required to ensure buyers and sellers can transact across all screens, across all data types, and all sales channels, in order to ensure the ultimate goal – results for marketers. With offices in New York, Chicago, London, Paris, Beijing, and across the globe, FreeWheel, A Comcast Company, stands to advocate for the entire industry through the FreeWheel Council for Premium Video. For more information, please visit https://www.freewheel.com/, and follow us on X and LinkedIn .

Media Contact:

press@tatari.com