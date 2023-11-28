LB22 Series Pushbutton Switches from E-Switch Featured at Heilind Electronics

WILMINGTON, Mass., Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heilind Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, announces the addition of the E-Switch LB22 Series Pushbutton Switch to its extensive product portfolio.

The LB22 Series Pushbutton Switch is designed to deliver high performance and reliability, with an electrical rating of 3A @ 250VAC and an electrical life of 50,000 cycles. The series features contact resistance of 50mΩ Max. at 1A 12VDC (Initial) and an insulation resistance of 1,000 MΩ Min. at 500VDC, ensuring efficient and safe operation. The dielectric strength of 2,000VAC and an operating/storage temperature range of -20°C to 55°C further enhance its robustness.

In terms of design, the LB22 Series offers versatility with single-pole, double-throw (SPDT), or double-pole, double-throw (DPDT) functions. Also available in multiple colors, cap colors, and style choices including illuminated or non-illuminated options. Customers can select from latching or momentary options, with contacts available in silver or gold plating.

The IP65-rated switch series provides moisture protection for harsh environments. Ideal applications for the LB22 Series include audio/visual equipment, consumer electronics, vending machines, kiosks, instrumentation, and medical equipment.

About Heilind Electronics

Heilind Electronics, Inc. (https://www.heilind.com) is one of the world's leading distributors of connectors, relays, sensors, switches, thermal management and circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire and cable, wiring accessories, and insulation and identification products. Founded in 1974, Heilind has locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Singapore, Hong Kong, and China.

About E-Switch

E-Switch has been delivering quality electromechanical switches to the telecom, high-tech, medical, electronics, instrumentation, industrial, audio/visual, appliance, and consumer markets since 1979. Products include tact, anti-vandal, pushbutton, rocker, toggle, slide, DIP, rotary, keylock, snap action, power, and illuminated switches.

