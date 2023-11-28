ECD Rewrites the Rules of the Road with Daring and Dynamic EV Drivetrain Masterpieces

A sleek, luxurious offroader and coastal cruising sports car unite with the inclusion of an EV drivetrain





KISSIMMEE, Fla., Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECD Auto Design (ECD), the world’s largest Land Rover restoration company known for its custom luxury builds, including bespoke Defenders, Range Rovers and E-Types, today reveals two unique vehicles that showcase the strength of the EV2 drivetrain system. The powerful duo, Project El Padre and Project Narragansett Commission, exude charm with their bright blue exteriors. Color aside, the projects differ drastically in aesthetics. Project El Padre features a sleek, sharp and boxy look while Project Narragansett Commission channels fluidity and tranquility. With these outward differences, the two projects highlight the range of ECD’s EV drivetrain.

“The compatibility to a diverse range of vehicles is what makes an EV drivetrain so unique. Both vehicles, designed to fulfill the individual needs of two different clients, have an EV drivetrain. At ECD, we are dedicated to creating a seamless customization process for our clients that results in their dream vehicle fit for their personal lifestyle, including using our EV drivetrain,” said Scott Wallace, CEO and co-founder of ECD.

Project El Padre features a Land Rover Byron Blue body exterior to create a classic, simplistic look that is picturesque against the lush environment. While remaining true to its British off-roading heritage, the Land Rover Defender 110 includes a six-point roll cage, custom black steering guard, and NAS hitch receiver designed for modern-day terrain including dirt road trails along the mountains. The spacious interior of the Defender further embodies the classic look with its nutmeg brown leather seats stitched with a customized horizontal pattern. Accompanying the driver at the front of the vehicle, a NRG Innovations wooden steering wheel brings the design together, complimenting the color scheme throughout. With five USB ports strategically placed throughout the car, all eight passengers have seamless access to charge up for the exciting journey ahead. The touchscreen stereo, CarPlay and Bluetooth guarantee it will be an entertaining excursion no matter the distance.

Headed to a coastal town in Rhode Island, Project Narragansett Commission presents a charming Series 3 Roadster EV. A vibrant Cotswold Blue gloss exterior paired with chrome accents equips passengers for an adventure in style. A smooth ride along modern day roads is guaranteed with the upgraded 16-inch premium wire wheels. Within the vintage E-Type, cooled, caramel leather seats offer comfort on drives with the canvas top down. JL Audio speakers, a Kenwood Slimline Subwoofer and Bluetooth Audio make playing the relaxing tunes possible.

Project El Padre

Model — 110

Motor — Direct Drive

Axles — Updated Heavy Duty

Suspension — Air

Brakes — EBC FAST Performance Brakes

Exterior

Paint Color — Byron Blue in Full Gloss

Roof — Chawton White

Wheels — 20” Kahn Mondial Retro

Tires — BFG All Terrain

Grille — Black

Bumper — Classic with DRL’s

Additional Features — Swing Away Wheel Carrier

Interior

Seat Layout — 2+2+4

Front Seats — Puma Classic

Midrow seats — Puma Classic

Leather Color — Garrett: Distressed Nutmeg (DIS9005), Torino Caviar (TO1450)

Seat Design — Horizontal stitch in Black (T50 Black) and Brown (T5065 Mahogany)

Dash – Puma

Carpet — Black

Steering Wheel — NRG Innovations – Wood

Gauges — Electric Set

Additional Features — Heated and Ventilated Front Seats

Audio & Electronics

Infotainment — Touchscreen Stereo, CarPlay, Bluetooth

Sound System — JL Audio and two Kenwood Compact Subwoofers

Additional Features — Wireless Charger, Rear AC, Five USB ports, Back-up Camera, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth Audio, Front Power Windows, Power Rear Locks, Remote Locking and Alarm, Blind Spot Assistant, Back-up Sensor, TPMS Sensor and Digital Rear View Mirror

Project Narragansett Commission

Model — E-Type

Transmission — Direct Drive

Suspension — Adjustable Performance Suspension Package

Brakes — 6 Piston Front, 4 Piston Rear Calipers

Exterior

Paint Color — Cotswold Blue in Gloss

Roof — Black Canvas Top

Wheels — 16” Premium Wire Wheels

Tires — 16” Pirelli Cinturato CN12

Bumper — Chrome

Additional Features — LED lighting, Metal Luggage Rack

Interior

Seat Layout — 2

Front Seats — OEM SIII Style

Leather Color — Spinneybeck: Hand Tipped HT 1503 (Caramel)

Seat Design — Traditional Vertical Lines Stitched in Garrett Red Orange T347

Dash – OEM Style, Trim Wrapped in Leather

Carpet — Upgraded black Wilton Wool

Steering Wheel — Momo Gran Prix Heritage Wooden Wheel

Gauges — ECD – EV Set

Additional Features — Heated and Cooled Seats

Audio & Electronics

Infotainment — ECD – EV User Interface & Stereo System

Sound System — JL Audio and Kenwood Slimline Subwoofer

Additional Features — Two USB ports, Automatic headlights, Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Power Locks, Remote Locking and Alarm and Remote Start

About ECD Auto Design

ECD Auto Design is a creator of restored luxury vehicles that combines classic English beauty with modern performance. Each vehicle produced by ECD Auto Design is fully bespoke, a one-of-a-kind that is designed by the client through an immersive luxury design experience and hand-built from the ground up in 2,200 hours by master-certified ASE craftsmen. The company was founded in 2013 by three British “petrol heads'' whose passion for classic vehicles is the driving force behind exceptionally high standards for quality, custom luxury vehicles. ECD Auto Design’s global headquarters, known as the “Rover Dome,” is a 100,000-square-foot facility located in Kissimmee, Fla. that is home to 65 talented craftsmen and technicians, who hold a combined 61 ASE and five master level certifications. ECD Auto Design, though an affiliated company, operates a logistics center in the U.K. where four employees work to source and transport 25-year-old work vehicles back to the U.S. for restoration.

