ECD Automotive Design Launches Luxury Agent Program to Expand Sales Reach and Drive Production Growth

KISSIMMEE, Fla., Dec. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECD Automotive Design, Inc. (“ECD” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ECDA), the world’s largest Land Rover and Jaguar restoration company known for its custom luxury builds, including bespoke Defenders, Range Rovers, Jaguar E-Types, Ford Mustangs, and Toyota FJs, today announced the launch of its Luxury Agent Program, a new sales channel designed to complement the Company’s existing direct-to-consumer strategy, expand market reach, and increase production.

Under the Luxury Agent Program, ECD will partner with select U.S.-based luxury and exotic automotive advisors, including dealers and professionals (the “Luxury Agents”) deeply embedded in the high-net-worth and collector vehicle ecosystem. These Luxury Agents will introduce qualified clients to ECD’s full portfolio of classic and modern 4x4s and its boutique lineup of Jaguar, Porsche, Mustang, and BMW builds. ECD’s in-house design team will then take over the customization process, leading clients through the high-touch, one-of-one experience for bespoke upgrades and hands-on project management through delivery.

“As we expand our product lineup and focus on increasing factory utilization, broadening our sales reach is a natural next step,” said Scott Wallace, CEO and Co-Founder of ECD. “The Luxury Agent Program enables us to partner with trusted advisors serving the luxury automobile market to drive incremental demand across our portfolio. The Program should improve production efficiency, and enhance fixed-cost absorption, all while building our brand and preserving the craftsmanship, design, and high-touch customer experience that sets ECD apart.”

Early market response to the program has been positive. ECD has onboarded and trained its first Luxury Agent, who will earn a commission on the base vehicle price for each successfully completed build. The Company expects to continue expanding the agent network throughout 2026.

The Luxury Agent Program builds on ECD’s December 26, 2025 increased product offering announcement, which outlined expanded heritage and modern vehicle platforms, enhanced engineering capabilities, and a renewed focus on operational efficiency and factory utilization heading into 2026.

About ECD Auto Design

ECD, a public company trading under ECDA on the Nasdaq, is a creator of restored luxury vehicles that combines classic English beauty with modern performance. Currently, ECD restores Land Rover Defenders, Land Rover Series IIA, the Range Rover Classic, the Jaguar E-Type and we have recently added Ford Mustang and Toyota FJ. Historically, each vehicle produced by ECD was fully bespoke, a one-off that is designed by the client through an immersive luxury design experience and hand-built from the ground up in 2,200 hours by master-certified Automotive Service Excellence ("ASE") craftsmen. The Company was founded in 2013 by three British "gear heads' whose passion for classic vehicles is the driving force behind exceptionally high standards for quality, custom luxury vehicles. ECD's global headquarters, known as the "Rover Dome," is a 100,000-square-foot facility located in Kissimmee, Florida that is home to 98 staff with 67 talented craftsmen and technicians, who hold a combined 66 ASE and three master level certifications. ECD has an affiliated logistics center in the U.K. where its employees work to source and transport 25-year-old work vehicles back to the U.S. for restoration. For more information, visit www.ecdautodesign.com.

