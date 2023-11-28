Transcontinental Inc. – Release of Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Results, and Conference Call

MONTREAL, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

On Tuesday, December 12, 2023, Transcontinental Inc. (TSX: TCL.A TCL.B) will release its fourth quarter and fiscal 2023 results after market close. The financial results will be made public in a press release that will be issued on the newswire prior to the conference call as well as in the Management’s Discussion and Analysis that will be posted on the Corporation’s website.

The Corporation will also host a conference call for the financial community on Wednesday, December 13, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. The conference call will be broadcast live (audio only) on the Investors homepage of the Corporation’s website at www.tc.tc, and will be archived for 30 days.

FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2023 RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL

Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Time: 8:00 AM Dial-in numbers: 1 416 764-8658 or 1 888 886-7786 Live audio webcast: www.tc.tc/investors CONFERENCE RECORDING PLAYBACK

Availability dates: December 13 to December 26, 2023 Access telephone numbers: 1 416 764-8692 or 1 877 674-7070 Access code: 444373 # 2024 CALENDAR – UPCOMING QUARTERLY RESULTS 1st quarter: Tuesday, March 12, 2024 2nd quarter: Wednesday, June 5, 2024 3rd quarter: Wednesday, September 11, 2024 4th quarter: Wednesday, December 11, 2024

For further information:



Yan Lapointe

Director, Investor Relations and Treasury

TC Transcontinental

Telephone: 514-954-3574

yan.lapointe@tc.tc