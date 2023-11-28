Transcontinental Inc. – Release of Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Results, and Conference Call

| Source: Transcontinental Inc. Transcontinental Inc.

Montreal, Quebec, CANADA

MONTREAL, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

On Tuesday, December 12, 2023, Transcontinental Inc. (TSX: TCL.A TCL.B) will release its fourth quarter and fiscal 2023 results after market close. The financial results will be made public in a press release that will be issued on the newswire prior to the conference call as well as in the Management’s Discussion and Analysis that will be posted on the Corporation’s website.

The Corporation will also host a conference call for the financial community on Wednesday, December 13, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. The conference call will be broadcast live (audio only) on the Investors homepage of the Corporation’s website at www.tc.tc, and will be archived for 30 days.

 FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2023 RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL 
 Date:Wednesday, December 13, 2023
 Time:8:00 AM
 Dial-in numbers:1 416 764-8658 or 1 888 886-7786
 Live audio webcast:www.tc.tc/investors
   
 CONFERENCE RECORDING PLAYBACK 
 Availability dates:December 13 to December 26, 2023
 Access telephone numbers:1 416 764-8692 or 1 877 674-7070
 Access code:444373 #
   
 2024 CALENDAR – UPCOMING QUARTERLY RESULTS
 1st quarter: Tuesday, March 12, 2024
 2nd quarter:Wednesday, June 5, 2024
 3rd quarter:Wednesday, September 11, 2024
 4th quarter:Wednesday, December 11, 2024
   

For further information:

Yan Lapointe
Director, Investor Relations and Treasury
TC Transcontinental
Telephone: 514-954-3574
yan.lapointe@tc.tc 