Scoular highlights carbon savings, responsible product sourcing, and fourth employee group in new sustainability report

Omaha, Nebraska, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Scoular released its third annual sustainability r eport , which highlights progress across the company’s five sustainability pillars.

Key progress includes an updated sustainability leadership structure, an established baseline carbon footprint, growth of impact of the company’s employee volunteerism, and the addition of a fourth employee resource group, Scoular Emerging Leaders Organization, or SELO.

“As transparency and sustainability practices evolve, our strategy enables Scoular to provide unique solutions to decarbonize our planet and support the people and communities where we operate,” said Scoular CEO Paul Maass. “We are excited about the challenge to innovate throughout our industry to positively shape the future.”

The report outlines Scoular’s progress from June 2022 to May 2023 on each sustainability pillar, including

Reducing carbon footprint: Scoular’s newly announced sustainability showcase hub at its facility in Adrian, Missouri, includes, among other advancements, variable frequency drive technology for bunker fans. The technology reduces motor speeds based on wind speed readings, reducing site electricity use by more than 55 percent.

Fostering responsible product sourcing: Scoular has established a structure for a regenerative agriculture program that prioritizes soil health practices, with valuable feedback from its new Farm Advisory Roundtable Member (FARM) group.

Upholding workplace health and safety: Reduced Days Away Restricted or Transferred (DART) injuries declined at Scoular by 33 percent year over year.

Promoting diversity and inclusion: The addition of the employee resource group, SELO, resulted in 10 new ERG leadership positions to drive learning and engagement with Scoular’s emerging leaders.

Engaging in its communities: The Scoular Foundation awarded 240 grants to 170 organizations. Grants of $250,000 each were awarded to Methodist Hospital and Boys Town National Research Hospital for mental health support.

“Scoular is dedicated to creating custom sustainability solutions across our business units. As customer requests increase, we will continue to scale our sustainability offerings. I am confident that demands in the market will help us to foster innovation and raise the bar on our own commitments,” said Kate Pitschka, Scoular’s Corporate Sustainability Manager.

Attachment