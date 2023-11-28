CORRECTION: Missing MAR label in previous press release – “Anoto enters into a USD 1.1 million agreement for the sale of pens and three-year software licenses with Deutsche Telekom”

Anoto Group AB (publ) issues a correction to the press release published earlier today. The correction refers to the fact that the press release lacked a MAR label with reference to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR). The following information should have been included in the press release: ”This information constitutes inside information as Anoto Group AB (publ) is obliged to disclose under the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014. The information was provided by the contact person above for publication 28 November 2023, at 08:00 CEST.” The correct press release is published in its entirety below.



Stockholm, 28 November 2023 – Anoto Group AB (publ) ("Anoto" or the "Company") today announces that it has signed a procurement agreement relating to the sale of new pens, plus a new three-year software licensing agreement with Deutsche Telekom AG (“Deutsche Telekom”). Deutsche Telekom is one of the oldest customers of Anoto’s Forms business and this agreement means that the framework within which Anoto and Deutsche Telekom have collaborated to meet the needs of Deutsche Telekom’s customers continues. The total transaction value is approximately USD 1.1 million and Anoto is expected to receive full payments in January and February 2024.

“Such long standing relationship as the one between Anoto and Deutsche Telekom confirms that Anoto is delivering the right products with a value proposition that is good for customers,” says Joonhee Won, CEO of Anoto.

