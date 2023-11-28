QNB Corp. Declares Q4 2023 Dividend

| Source: QNB Corp. QNB Corp.

Quakertown, Pennsylvania, UNITED STATES

Quakertown, PA, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QUAKERTOWN, PA (November 28, 2023) The Board of Directors of QNB Corp. (OTC Bulletin Board: QNBC), the parent company of QNB Bank, at a regular meeting on November 28, declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.37 per share. The cash dividend is payable on December 29, 2023, to shareholders of record on December 15, 2023.

QNB Corp. offers commercial and retail banking services through the twelve banking offices of its subsidiary, QNB Bank. QNB Corp.'s stock is traded in the over-the-counter market under the symbol "QNBC." For more information, visit QNB's website at QNBbank.com.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
