OSS to Present at Noble Capital Markets Emerging Growth Equity Conference, December 4, 2023

ESCONDIDO, Calif., Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Stop Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OSS), a leader in rugged High Performance Compute (HPC) for Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning and sensor processing at the edge, has been invited to present at the Noble Capital Markets 19th Emerging Growth Equity Conference at the Florida Atlantic University's Executive Education Complex in Boca Raton, Florida on December 4, 2023.



OSS CEO Mike Knowles is scheduled to present on Monday, December 4 at 12:30 p.m. Eastern time (9:30 a.m. Pacific), and participate in one-on-one meetings with institutional analysts and investors throughout the day. He will be joined by the company’s CFO, John Morrison.

Management will present the company’s opportunities in AI Transportables, the fastest growing segment of edge computing that requires “performance without compromise” in the most challenging of environments. They will also discuss the company’s leadership in high speed PCIe interconnect technology and scalable AI GPU compute systems which have been winning long-term commercial and defense contracts.

Earlier this month the company announced it won a multi-million-dollar program with Leidos’ Dynetics , a provider of mission-critical solutions for the U.S. government. OSS continues to be engaged with several military opportunities, both directly and through its relationships with top-10 defense prime contractors.

A high-definition video webcast of the presentation will be available the following day on the company's website and as part of a complete catalog of presentations available on Noble Capital Markets’ Conference website at www.nobleconference.com . It will also be available on Channelchek at www.channelchek.com , Noble's investor portal. The webcast will be archived on the company's website, NobleCon website, and on Channelchek.com for 90 days following the event.

For more information about the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with OSS, please contact Ron Both of CMA at (949) 432-7557 or submit your request here .

About Noble Capital Markets

Noble Capital Markets (Noble) is a research driven investment bank that has supported small & microcap companies since 1984. As a FINRA and SEC licensed broker dealer Noble provides institutional-quality equity research, merchant and investment banking, and order execution services. In 2005, Noble established NobleCon, an investor conference that has grown substantially over the last decade. Noble launched www.channelchek.com in 2018 - an investor community dedicated exclusively to public small and micro-cap companies and their industries. Channelchek is the first service to offer institutional-quality research to the public, for FREE at every level without a subscription. More than 6,000 public emerging growth companies are listed on the site, with growing content including research, webcasts, podcasts, and balanced news.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OSS) is a leader in AI Transportable solutions for the demanding ‘edge.’ OSS designs and manufactures the highest performance compute and storage products that enable rugged AI, sensor fusion and autonomous capabilities without compromise. These hardware and software platforms bring the latest data center performance to the harsh and challenging applications, whether they are on land, sea or in the air.

OSS products include ruggedized servers, compute accelerators, flash storage arrays, and storage acceleration software. These specialized compact products are used across multiple industries and applications, including autonomous trucking and farming, as well as aircraft, drones, ships and vehicles within the defense industry.

OSS solutions address the entire AI workflow, from high-speed data acquisition to deep learning, training and large-scale inference, and have delivered many industry firsts for industrial OEM and government customers.

As the fastest growing segment of the multi-billion-dollar edge computing market, AI Transportables require—and OSS delivers—the highest level of performance in the most challenging environments without compromise.

OSS products are available directly or through global distributors. For more information, go to www.onestopsystems.com . You can also follow OSS on Twitter , YouTube , and LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking Statements

One Stop Systems cautions you that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company's current beliefs and expectations. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by One Stop Systems or its partners that any of our plans or expectations will be achieved, including but not limited to, to our management’s expectations for major program wins, management’s expectation for new opportunities in the AI transportable solutions and other spaces, the company’s penetration of the Defense and AI Transportable sectors, the ultimate dollar value of the Dynetics program win, the success of the Dynetics program, revenue growth generated by new and existing products, future changes to our business objectives, and other future financial projections. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risk and uncertainties inherent in our business, including risks described in our prior press releases and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. EPYC is a trademark of AMD.

Media Contacts:

Katie Rivera

One Stop Systems, Inc.

Tel (760) 745-9883

Email contact

Tim Randall

CMA Media Relations

Tel (949) 432-7572

Email Contact