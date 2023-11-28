CPS Technologies Corporation to Participate in Virtual Investor Summit on December 7, 2023

NORTON, Mass., Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CPSH) (“CPS” or the “Company”) today announced that it will participate in the Virtual Investor Summit conference, open to institutional investors, on December 7. A general presentation, to be webcast live, will be held at 10:00 am Eastern.



Event: Investor Summit Presentation: December 7th, 2023 @ 10:00 AM ET Location: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_TYPCYNyXTJKHkcMtrzLfkw

About CPS

CPS is a technology and manufacturing leader in producing high-performance energy management components that facilitate the electrification of the economy. Our products and intellectual property include critical pieces of the technology puzzle for electric trains and subway cars, wind turbines, hybrid vehicles, electric vehicles, the smart electric grid, 5G infrastructure, and others. CPS’ armor products provide exceptional ballistic protection and environmental durability at a very light weight. CPS is committed to innovation and to supporting our customers in building solutions for the transition to clean energy.

About the Investor Summit

The Investor Summit is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring micro-cap companies and institutional, family office, and high net worth investors. Sectors Participating: Biotech, Communication Services, Consumer, Energy, Technology, Financial, Healthcare, Industrials, Materials, Real Estate. Contact: info@investorsummitgroup.com

