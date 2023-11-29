AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO ART. 53 LR

29 NOVEMBER 2023

RICHEMONT NOTES THE MEDIA REPORTS ON AND ANNOUNCEMENT BY FARFETCH ON 28 NOVEMBER 2023

Following the recent media reports on and announcement made by FARFETCH on 28 November 2023, Richemont would like to remind its shareholders that it has no financial obligations towards FARFETCH and notes that it does not envisage lending or investing into FARFETCH.

Richemont is carefully monitoring the situation, including reviewing its options in respect of its arrangements with FARFETCH announced on 24 August 2022, which remain subject to certain terms and outstanding conditions. Neither Richemont Maisons nor YOOX NET-A-PORTER (“YNAP”) have currently adopted FARFETCH Platform Solutions and they continue to operate on their own platforms.

Richemont will make a further announcement if and when appropriate.

