Sanoma Corporation, Managers’ Transactions, 29 November 2023 at 9:30 EET

Sanoma Corporation - Managers' Transactions

___________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Holding Manutas Oy

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person (1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Herlin Anna

Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Sanoma Oyj

LEI: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 44711/8/10

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-11-28

Venue: AQEU

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 250 Unit price: 6.87 EUR

(2): Volume: 32 Unit price: 6.9 EUR

Aggregated transactions (2):

Volume: 282 Volume weighted average price: 6.8734 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-11-28

Venue: BEUP

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1308 Unit price: 6.8 EUR

(2): Volume: 655 Unit price: 6.885 EUR

Aggregated transactions (2):

Volume: 1963 Volume weighted average price: 6.82836 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-11-28

Venue: CEUX

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 90 Unit price: 6.82 EUR

(2): Volume: 4 Unit price: 6.9 EUR

(3): Volume: 68 Unit price: 6.9 EUR

Aggregated transactions (3):

Volume: 162 Volume weighted average price: 6.85556 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-11-28

Venue: DHEL

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1308 Unit price: 6.8 EUR

(2): Volume: 2289 Unit price: 6.825 EUR

Aggregated transactions (2):

Volume: 3597 Volume weighted average price: 6.81591 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-11-28

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 175 Unit price: 6.82 EUR

(2): Volume: 85 Unit price: 6.82 EUR

(3): Volume: 1094 Unit price: 6.87 EUR

(4): Volume: 139 Unit price: 6.91 EUR

(5): Volume: 107 Unit price: 6.9 EUR

Aggregated transactions (5):

Volume: 1600 Volume weighted average price: 6.86736 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-11-28

Venue: XPAC

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 654 Unit price: 6.82 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 654 Volume weighted average price: 6.82 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-11-28

Venue: POSIT (XPOS)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 654 Unit price: 6.82 EUR

(2): Volume: 4586 Unit price: 6.82 EUR

(3): Volume: 656 Unit price: 6.82 EUR

(4): Volume: 655 Unit price: 6.82 EUR

(5): Volume: 655 Unit price: 6.82 EUR

(6): Volume: 655 Unit price: 6.82 EUR

(7): Volume: 655 Unit price: 6.815 EUR

(8): Volume: 655 Unit price: 6.815 EUR

(9): Volume: 5240 Unit price: 6.81 EUR

(10): Volume: 655 Unit price: 6.81 EUR

(11): Volume: 655 Unit price: 6.81 EUR

(12): Volume: 655 Unit price: 6.81 EUR

(13): Volume: 655 Unit price: 6.81 EUR

(14): Volume: 655 Unit price: 6.81 EUR

(15): Volume: 655 Unit price: 6.81 EUR

(16): Volume: 655 Unit price: 6.81 EUR

(17): Volume: 5242 Unit price: 6.805 EUR

(18): Volume: 655 Unit price: 6.8 EUR

(19): Volume: 1916 Unit price: 6.88 EUR

(20): Volume: 4585 Unit price: 6.88 EUR

(21): Volume: 655 Unit price: 6.88 EUR

(22): Volume: 2620 Unit price: 6.895 EUR

(23): Volume: 1965 Unit price: 6.895 EUR

(24): Volume: 5895 Unit price: 6.885 EUR

(25): Volume: 655 Unit price: 6.885 EUR

(26): Volume: 655 Unit price: 6.885 EUR

(27): Volume: 655 Unit price: 6.885 EUR

(28): Volume: 655 Unit price: 6.885 EUR

(29): Volume: 655 Unit price: 6.885 EUR

(30): Volume: 655 Unit price: 6.885 EUR

(31): Volume: 8515 Unit price: 6.885 EUR

(32): Volume: 655 Unit price: 6.885 EUR

(33): Volume: 655 Unit price: 6.885 EUR

(34): Volume: 1310 Unit price: 6.885 EUR

(35): Volume: 655 Unit price: 6.885 EUR

(36): Volume: 655 Unit price: 6.885 EUR

(37): Volume: 655 Unit price: 6.885 EUR

(38): Volume: 655 Unit price: 6.885 EUR

(39): Volume: 590 Unit price: 6.885 EUR

Aggregated transactions (39):

Volume: 60804 Volume weighted average price: 6.85532 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-11-28

Venue: XTXE

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1487 Unit price: 6.84 EUR

(2): Volume: 4451 Unit price: 6.88 EUR

Aggregated transactions (2):

Volume: 5938 Volume weighted average price: 6.86998 EUR



