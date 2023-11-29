Red White & Bloom Reports Results for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023

TORONTO, Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (CSE: RWB and OTCQX: RWBYF) (“RWB” or the “Company”) is pleased to report it has filed its Condensed Interim Consolidated Unaudited Financial Statements, Management Discussion and Analysis and associated certifications for its third quarter ended September 30, 2023 (collectively, the “2023-Q3 Filings”). The 2023-Q3 Filings may be accessed under the Company’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.



2023-Q3 Financial Highlights

Revenues were $20.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 (“2023-Q3”) and $69.1 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2023 (“2023-YTD”).

Gross profit, before fair value adjustments, was $7.9 million for 2023-Q3, or 39% of 2023-Q3 revenues reflecting a $1.0 million increase compared to $6.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 (“2023-Q2”) and a $1.8 million decrease compared to $9.7 million or 37.9% of revenues for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 (“2022-Q3”).

Gross profit for 2023-YTD was $21.1 million or 31% of 2023-YTD revenues compared to gross profit of $20.8 million or 26% of 2022-YTD. revenues.

General and administrative expenses, inclusive of business transaction costs of $0.5 million, for 2023-Q3 were $6.4 million versus $7.3 million for 2023-Q2, representing a decrease of $0.9 million.

Operating expenses were $8.4 million for 2023-Q3, a decrease of $1.6 million compared to 2022-Q3 operating expenses of $10.0 million. Operating expenses were $29.1 million for 2023-YTD, a decrease of $5.5 million compared to 2022-YTD operating expenses of $34.6 million.

Adjusted EBITDA (2) for 2023-Q3 was $1.6 million, representing an increase of $1.3 million from 2023-Q2. Adjusted EBITDA for 2023-YTD was $2.3 million representing an increase of $0.6 million from 2022-YTD Adjusted EBITDA of $1.7 million.

Colby De Zen, the President of RWB, remarked, "Our company remains committed to expanding our premium Platinum-branded product line, with successful launches in Canada during Q3 and recent entry into the Ohio market in Q4. Our previously outlined investments in optimizing manufacturing facilities through value-added enhancements, driven by automation and procurement strategies, are now yielding labor and product cost efficiencies, as evidenced in our expanded reported gross profit for the quarter ended. Additionally, we are gearing up for the introduction of several new product offerings in Florida, anticipating full extraction capabilities. Upon approval, we foresee incremental revenue and gross margin growth through the launch of distillate-based products. Throughout the first nine months of 2023, our efforts have focused on cost reduction, eliminating low-margin products and non-core revenue streams, while placing a heightened emphasis on higher-margin products. With the impending completion of the Aleafia acquisition, RWB is poised to emerge as a leading international branded cannabis company as we head into 2024.”

Recent Operating Highlights

On July 11, 2023, the Company successfully launched its Platinum branded vape products in the Ontario (Canada) market; which it then followed with its Platinum branded vape cartridges on August 23, 2023. Through the Company’s distribution partnership, it continues to pursue product listings in Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba.

On November 3, 2023, the Company announced its entry into the rapidly growing Ohio cannabis market through the execution of a licensing arrangement with a first mover, vertically integrated Ohio distributor. This strategic partnership allows RWB to leverage the distributor’s retail network to introduce its renowned Platinum Vape cartridges and disposable vapes, available in various formats, across more than ninety licensed retail locations in the state. Adult-use sales in Ohio have been projected to total between $1.5 billion to $2 billion in the first year, post legalization, reaching $3.5 billion to $4 billion by the fourth year, further underlining the immense potential of this market. The "yes" vote in Ohio means people aged 21 and over in the state will be able to use, grow or sell marijuana under a regulation-and-tax program imposed by the state. The measure takes effect in 30 days.

On November 9, 2023, the Company closed an asset purchase by a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company and issued 700,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.06 per share, as final consideration. All securities issued are subject to a statutory hold period which will expire on March 8, 2024. None of the securities issued will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), and none of them will be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act.

As of November 22, 2023, the Company and Aleafia Health, Inc. (“Aleafia”), parties to a previously announced Amended Stalking Horse Agreement (collectively, the “Parties”)1, had satisfied substantially all of the conditions to closing set forth in the Amended Stalking Horse Agreement. The Parties are continuing to collaboratively pursue, with the applicable government authorities, the remaining conditions required to obtain the required regulatory approvals. For this purpose, the Parties agreed to extend the outside date in the Amended Stalking Horse Agreement from November 22, 2023, to December 15, 2023, and currently anticipate closing the transactions contemplated under the Amended Stalking Horse Agreement by no later than December 15, 2023.

Consolidated Financial Highlights

2023-Q3 2022-Q3 Variance 2023-YTD 2022-YTD Variance $ $ $ $ $ $ Revenue 20,127,145 25,543,993 (5,416,848 ) 69,088,862 80,993,247 (11,904,385 ) Cost of goods sold, before fair value adjustments 12,273,985 15,871,907 (3,597,922 ) 44,959,598 55,192,098 (10,232,500 ) Gross profit before fair value adjustments 7,853,160 9,672,086 (1,818,926 ) 24,129,264 25,801,149 (1,671,885 ) Gross profit before fair value adjustments (%) 39% 38% 1% 35% 32% 3% Unrealized changes in fair value of biological assets 266,826 96,341 170,485 (1,471,126 ) (2,371,637 ) 900,511 Realized fair value amounts included in inventory sold (1,548,178 ) (1,559,980 ) 11,802 (1,537,977 ) (2,634,624 ) 1,096,647 Gross Profit 6,571,808 8,208,447 (1,636,639 ) 21,120,161 20,794,888 325,273 Gross profit Percentage (%) 33% 32% 1% 31% 26% 5% Total operating expenses 8,447,270 9,964,922 (1,517,652 ) 29,148,168 34,640,000 (5,491,832 ) Loss from operations before other expenses or income (1,875,462 ) (1,756,475 ) (118,987 ) (8,028,007 ) (13,845,112 ) 5,817,105 Total other expenses 4,665,593 4,233,504 432,089 16,912,542 16,770,223 142,319 Loss before income taxes (6,541,055 ) (5,989,979 ) (551,076 ) (24,940,549 ) (30,615,335 ) 5,674,786 Current income tax (expense)/recovery 7,136 (2,779,402 ) 2,786,538 (2,115,294 ) (4,850,572 ) 2,735,278 Deferred income tax recovery - - - 1,696,281 - 1,696,281 Net loss from continuing operations (6,533,919 ) (8,769,381 ) 2,235,462 (25,359,562 ) (35,465,907 ) 10,106,345 Loss from discontinued operations (6,009 ) 313,819 (319,828 ) (45,127 ) (583,834 ) 538,707 Loss for the period (6,539,928 ) (8,455,562 ) 1,915,634 (25,404,689 ) (36,049,741 ) 10,645,052 2Adjusted EBITDA 1,564,023 4,984,958 (3,420,935 ) 2,294,912 1,658,031 636,881



Adjusted EBITDA

2023-Q3 2022-Q3 Variance 2023-YTD 2022-YTD Variance $ $ $ $ $ $ Net Income (Loss) for the Period (6,539,928 ) (8,455,562 ) 1,915,634 (25,404,689 ) (36,049,741 ) 10,645,052 Depreciation and amortization 871,461 3,327,452 (2,455,991 ) 2,940,610 6,200,891 (3,260,281 ) Bad debt expense 743,137 638,960 104,177 1,677,989 1,938,236 (260,247 ) Accreted interest, leases 672,555 832,463 (159,908 ) 2,017,669 2,833,362 (815,693 ) Finance expense, net 7,795,183 6,660,018 1,135,165 22,217,935 15,843,135 6,374,800 Interest income (1,426,212 ) - (1,426,212 ) (1,740,779 ) - (1,740,779 ) Business transaction costs 522,930 - 522,930 522,930 - 522,930 (Gain) loss on evaluation of financial instruments (255,705 ) - (255,705 ) (2,540,017 ) - (2,540,017 ) Loss on disposal of assets 1,396 - 1,396 145,755 - 145,755 Foreign exchange (2,430,068 ) 6,276,603 (8,706,671 ) (3,426,060 ) 7,629,306 (11,055,366 ) Termination costs 67,205 36,416 30,789 408,286 107,653 300,633 Current income tax expense/(recovery) (7,136 ) 2,779,402 (2,786,538 ) 2,115,294 4,850,572 (2,735,278 ) Deferred income tax expense/(recovery) - - - (1,696,281 ) - (1,696,281 ) Fair value changes in biological assets (266,826 ) (96,341 ) (170,485 ) 1,471,126 2,371,637 (900,511 ) Reversal of license liability - (8,135,473 ) 8,135,473 - (8,135,473 ) 8,135,473 Gain on extinguishment of payables - (1,400,107 ) 1,400,107 - (1,400,107 ) 1,400,107 Realized fair value changes in inventory sold 1,548,178 1,559,980 (11,802 ) 1,537,977 2,634,624 (1,096,647 ) Share based compensation 148,741 926,000 (777,259 ) 607,355 1,199,000 (591,645 ) (i)Non-recurring expenses 119,112 35,147 83,965 1,439,812 1,634,936 (195,124 ) Adjusted EBITDA 1,564,023 4,984,958 (3,420,935 ) 2,294,912 1,658,031 636,881

(i) Non-recurring expenses include expenses are those that the Company does not expect to recur in the future, such as penalties and late fees

About Red White & Bloom Brands Inc.

Red White & Bloom is a multi-state cannabis operator and house of premium brands in the U.S. and Canadian cannabis sector. RWB is predominantly focusing its investments on influential cannabis markets, including Arizona, California, Florida, Massachusetts, Missouri, Michigan, Ohio, and Canada.

Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. Investor and Media Relations

Edoardo Mattei, CFO

IR@RedWhiteBloom.com

947-225-0503, x.1003

Visit us on the web: https://www.redwhitebloom.com/.

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION

NON-IFRS AND SUPPLEMENTARY FINANCIAL OR OPERATING MEASURES

The Company references non-IFRS and supplementary financial or operating measures, including, but not limited to, Adjusted EBITDA. This measure does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and is most likely not comparable to similar measures presented by other public company issuers including those operating in the cannabis industry. Non-IFRS measures provide investors with additional insights into the Company’s financial and operating performance which may not be garnered from traditional IFRS measures. The management of the Company, including its key decision makers, use non-IFRS measures in assessing the Company’s financial and operating performance.

The Company calculates Adjusted EBITDA as net income or loss excluding current and deferred income tax expense, finance expense, net of interest income and amortization of discounts, depreciation and amortization, fair value changes in biological assets, realized fair value changes in inventory sold, share based compensation, termination costs, gains or losses on revaluation of debt or accounts payable and accrued liabilities, gains or losses on evaluation of financial instruments, impairments of tangible or intangible assets, impairment of goodwill, accreted interest on leases and applicable short term and long term liabilities, gains or losses on asset disposals, foreign exchange, expected credit loss and bad debt expense, business transaction costs, reversal of license liability, gain on extinguishment of payables and non-recurring expenses such as penalties and late fees and severance.

1 For details on the Amended Stalking Horse Agreement, refer to the chronology of events relating to the Aleafia Transaction in the Company’s most recently filed Management Discussion & Analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, or to press releases released by the Company on June 7, 2023, July 14, 2023, July 25, 2023, August 8, 2023, October 12, 2023, October 31, 2023, and November 22, 2023.

2 Refer to Non IFRS and supplementary financial or operating measures.



