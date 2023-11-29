MedBright AI Unveils New Investment Presentation Announcing MedMatrix, the AI-Driven Data Analytics and Improvement Platform

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MedBright AI Investments Inc. (the "Company" or "MedBright") (CSE:MBAI) (OTCQB:MBAIF) (FSE:1V7) is pleased to announce the release of its new investment presentation, which focuses on MedMatrix, an industry leading AI-powered data analytics platform, developed and operated by Healthcare Accretion AI. As previously announced on August 30, 2023, Healthcare Accretion AI, formerly named Healthcare Accretion Group, is one of MedBright’s most significant investments. The presentation outlines how MedMatrix is set to drastically improve healthcare operations by empowering doctors and operators to enhance clinic revenue, reduce physician burnout, and improve patient satisfaction.



MedMatrix harnesses the power of artificial intelligence to evaluate and analyze key aspects of healthcare facilities, including patient needs and resource matching, revenue cycle management, patient demographics, facility geography, and competition. Through its advanced AI and data analytics capabilities, MedMatrix works alongside healthcare professionals to optimize each of these critical areas, resulting in more efficient clinic operations and improved patient outcomes.

Key Features of MedMatrix:

Advanced Analytics: MedMatrix employs machine-learning algorithms to provide in-depth insights into clinic performance, enabling doctors and operators to make informed decisions.



Real-Time Scheduler Improvements: MedMatrix's real-time scheduler enhancements not only increase clinic revenue but also enhance patient satisfaction and physician experience. By optimizing appointment scheduling, it minimizes wait times and reduces physician burnout.



Personalized Care: With its ability to match patient needs with enhanced pricing and quality of care, MedMatrix helps healthcare facilities provide personalized and high-quality services.



Michael Dalsin, Chair of MedBright AI’s Investment Committee, expressed enthusiasm for the company's focus, stating, "We believe that the focus on MedMatrix reflects our commitment to leveraging AI to drive innovation in the healthcare sector. By offering healthcare professionals the tools to optimize their clinics and enhance patient care, we can create significant value."

The unveiling of MedMatrix and the investment presentation coincides with MedBright AI’s commitment to the healthcare AI sector and its dedication to identifying high-growth opportunities in the United States.

The investment presentation provides valuable insights into MedBright AI Investments Inc.'s evolving investment strategy and its role as a key player in the healthcare AI industry. It is available for review on the company's website at www.medbright.ai/investors.

About MedBright AI Investments Inc.

MedBright AI is a capital allocator focused on investing in healthcare technology companies. The team at MedBright prides themselves on unparalleled access to opportunities, as well as structuring unique and advantageous investments. MedBright's mission is to construct a portfolio of synergistic investments to generate superior returns for shareholders. MedBright will focus on significant near-term and midterm high-quality opportunities with strong return potentials while maintaining commitment to governance.

MedBright AI Investments Inc.

Alnoor Nathoo, Chief Executive Officer

(587)-899-6967

Email: investors@medbright.ai

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding future estimates, plans, objectives, timing, assumptions or expectations of future performance, including without limitation, the anticipated benefits of MedMatrix such as increased clinic revenue, enhanced patient satisfaction and reduced wait times and physician burnout, and the Company’s plans to generate returns for its shareholders through its portfolio of investments, are forward-looking statements and contain forward-looking information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “intends” or “anticipates”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “should” or “would” or occur.

Forward-looking statements are based on certain material assumptions and analysis made by the Company and the opinions and estimates of management as of the date of this press release, including, among other things, that MedMatrix will offer increased clinic revenue, enhanced patient satisfaction and reduced wait times and physician burnout, and that the Company will be able to generate returns for its shareholders. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Important risks that may cause actual results to vary, include, without limitation, the risk that the use of MedMatrix will not result in increased clinic revenue, enhanced patient satisfaction or reduced wait times and physician burnout, and the risk that the Company’s portfolio of investments will not generate returns for shareholders.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.