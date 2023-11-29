Mountain America Foundation Surprises 26 Nonprofits with a Total of $28,000 on GivingTuesday

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain America Credit Union and the Mountain America Foundation announced the surprise total donation of $28,000 to 26 nonprofit organizations across the credit union’s six-state footprint. The donation is part of its 2023 GivingTuesday initiative.



This support helps further demonstrate Mountain America credit union’s unwavering dedication to the communities it serves. “The GivingTuesday campaign highlights our ongoing commitment to the community and the outstanding work done by local nonprofits,” said Suzanne Oliver, vice president of government and community engagement at Mountain America “We are delighted to present surprise donations totaling $28,000 to these exceptional organizations.”

The Mountain America Foundation initiated the GivingTuesday campaign on Oct. 23, 2023, by asking the community to vote on nominated local nonprofits. The surprise $1,000 donations were presented to the winning nonprofits along with our gratitude for their outstanding contributions to community well-being.

“Our longstanding commitment to community development is epitomized through these donations,” remarked Sharlene Wells, senior vice president of public relations and organizational communications at Mountain America. “As Mountain America supports these nonprofits, we are sowing seeds for a future where communities thrive together. Each $1,000 donation is a testament to our belief in the transformative power of collective giving.”

Equality Utah, Shriners Hospital and For the Kids, were three of the nonprofits who received surprise donations. Each of their representatives shared their experiences following their GivingTuesday surprise. “I was so overwhelmed hearing that our work is being seen and heard throughout the state,” said Mindy Young, managing director of Equality Utah. “To know that our partners are out there seeing and understanding what we do and then choosing to support what we do makes a big difference, and it makes us want to be better by doing and including more people. Every little bit helps.”

Shriners operational security ambassador, Steve Olsen shared, “Mountain America does a lot for the community. Shriners is close to my heart because of my grandson. He has a genetic disorder and had to have his foot amputated when he was one year old. Shriners has provided and will provide prosthetic legs for him until he is 18 years old, and they do incredible work with any child that comes in the door, no matter if they have insurance.”

Finally, Mindy Zoloth, founder, and executive director of For the Kids shared, “in a year where donations are at an all-time low, and the need is at an all-time high, this donation will feed thirty-five people for a month! It matters. Thank you for your support of the community.”

GivingTuesday, established in 2012, encourages people to spread goodness throughout their communities. Over the past 11 years, this idea has evolved into a global movement, inspiring millions to generously give, collaborate, and celebrate kindness year-round.

The Mountain America Foundation, the credit union, and its dedicated team members remain steadfast in their mission to serve the community. The Foundation actively seeks partnerships with organizations that make a meaningful difference in the areas where the credit union operates.

To learn more about these nonprofits and Mountain America’s Foundation GivingTuesday initiative please visit GivingTuesday.

About Mountain America Credit Union

With more than 1 million members and $18 billion in assets, Mountain America Credit Union helps its members define and achieve their financial dreams. Mountain America provides consumers and businesses with a variety of convenient, flexible products and services, as well as sound, timely advice. Members enjoy access to secure, cutting-edge mobile banking technology, over 100 branches across six states; and more than 50,000 surcharge-free ATMs. Mountain America—guiding you forward. Learn more at macu.com.

