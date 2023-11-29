Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on December 7, 2023

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (Nasdaq: INBS) (“INBS” or the “Company”), a medical technology company delivering intelligent, rapid, non-invasive testing solutions, today announced that it will present at the Emerging Growth Conference on December 7, 2023. The Company will provide insight into the Company’s unique proprietary Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Screening System, among other topics.



Harry Simeonidis, INBS’ President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present from 2:20 p.m. to 2:50 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, December 7, 2023.

Link to register: https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1641026&tp_key=4a8f04de2b&sti=vtak

Following the event, an archived webcast will be available on emerginggrowth.com and the Emerging Growth YouTube Channel: http://www.YouTube.com/EmergingGrowthConference. A link to the webcast will be released after the event for convenient access.

Attendees are encouraged to submit their questions in advance to Questions@EmergingGrowth.com or ask questions throughout the event.

About Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: INBS) is a medical technology company delivering innovative, rapid, non-invasive testing solutions. The Company believes that its Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Screening System will revolutionize portable testing through fingerprint sweat analysis, which has the potential for broader applications in additional fields. Designed as a hygienic and cost-effective system, the test screens for recent use of drugs commonly found in the workplace, including opioids, cocaine, methamphetamine, and cannabis. With sample collection in seconds and results in under ten minutes, this technology would be a valuable tool for employers in safety-critical industries. Additionally, the Company's biosensor platform has the potential to test for up to 130 indications, ranging from glucose to immunological conditions and communicable diseases. The Company's current customer segments include construction, manufacturing and engineering, transport and logistics firms, drug treatment organizations, and coroners.

For more information, visit: https://ibs.inc/

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc.'s ability to successfully develop and commercialize its drug and diagnostic tests, realize commercial benefit from its partnerships and collaborations, and secure regulatory approvals. Although Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology, including" believes,"" estimates,"" anticipates,"" expects,"" plans,"" projects,"" intends,"" potential,"" may,"" could,"" might,"" will,"" should,"" approximately" or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, included in Intelligent Bio Solutions' public filings filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. Intelligent Bio Solutions undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Company Contact:

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc.

info@ibs.inc

LinkedIn | Twitter

Investor Contact:

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

KCSA Strategic Communications

PH: (212) 896-1254

INBS@kcsa.com

Media Contact:

Cheryl Billson

Comma Communications

cheryl.billson@commacomms.com

+44 (0)7791 720460