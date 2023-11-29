Greenland Technologies to Present at Water Tower Research’s Hybrid US Climate Investor Conference on December 7

EAST WINDSOR, N.J., Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ: GTEC), based in New Jersey, today announced that Raymond Wang, CEO, will present live at the Hybrid US Climate Investor Conference, presented by Water Tower Research at OTC Markets Group offices, on Thursday, December 7, 2023. The presentations will also be streamed live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com.



DATE: December 7, 2023

TIME: 1:25pm EST

LINK: https://bit.ly/46Sd9Rp

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real time. If you would like to attend in-person, please email conferences@watertowerresearch.com for a free attendee pass. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Greenland Technologies

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC) is a developer and a manufacturer of drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, as well as electric industrial vehicles. Information on the Company's clean industrial heavy equipment division can be found at HEVI Corp.

About Water Tower Research, LLC

Water Tower Research is modernizing Investor Relations through research-driven communications and Investor Engagement. Sound investment research begins with good information. At WTR, we help companies and investors connect by creating expert information flow and strategies that are the foundation of a successful modern investor relations platform. Our analysts and capital markets professionals bring decades of unrivaled Wall Street experience and insight to a new digital world of investor communications and engagement. Our research and investor content is distributed across traditional research aggregators like Bloomberg, FactSet, etc., proprietary direct distribution lists, social media, search engines, and our website. As a result, every institutional and retail investor has equal access to our high-quality company research. Our mission is to help companies take control of their IR program and proactively reach investors while bringing investors a consistent flow of quality information to help them understand our clients’ businesses, industries, and the investment opportunities they present.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

