Getty Images, Crown + Conquer and Android Launch Third Annual Editorial Entertainment Photography Internship

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Getty Images (NYSE: GETY), a preeminent global visual content creator and marketplace, and Crown + Conquer, an independent creative agency working with top brands, today announced the next iteration of their editorial entertainment photography internship, bringing on Android, Google’s mobile operating system chosen by photographers and creators around the world, as the program’s official product partner. The expansion of this collaboration and of the program’s support will help with making a wider and lasting impact within the editorial industry for years to come.

Building on the program’s goal to empower and shape the next generation of talent, two successful applicants—one on the West Coast and one on the East Coast—will work alongside and learn from the world’s leading entertainment photographers, editorial teams and brand experts and receive a collection of Android-powered devices from the Google Pixel family. Applications for this year’s paid internship opportunity will open today and run through December 10.

The interns will have the opportunity to photograph a range of editorial and commercial assignments, leveraging Getty Images’ editorial and photographic expertise, Crown + Conquer’s industry experience and brand relationships, and the latest Android-powered phones, watches and ear buds from Google Pixel to navigate this next chapter of their careers. These include events organized by Crown + Conquer on behalf of clients, Google Pixel and Android brand activations as well as red carpet events, celebrity parties, product launches, live shows and studio portraits.



Getty Images’ and Crown + Conquer’s latest interns, Kayla Oaddams and Momodu Mansaray , quickly became an integral part of the team, covering a variety of industry events as well as learning the ins and outs of editing, event production, client relations, event systems and more. By the close of their internships, Kayla and Momo captured 115 events and their work was featured in over 290 global media outlets, including Vogue, Vanity Fair, LA Times and People Magazine.



Speaking about the internship, Getty Images’ VP of Global Entertainment, Kirstin Benson says, “Now in its third year, we are thrilled to be evolving and expanding this program with Crown + Conquer to continue building a network of talented professionals and support their growth beyond it. With Android’s support, we are now able to provide two aspiring content creators with this unique mentorship experience simultaneously. Having interns on each coast will not only enhance their exposure and experience to various entertainment and industry events but will also provide more opportunities to work and learn from expert professionals across our business, as well as strengthen the quality of our coverage and storytelling from fresh perspectives.”

“There’s no substitute and no better education than immersing yourself in your field – with the people who’ve done the job for years and in real life settings – and yet so few young, aspiring professionals have access to this kind of experience,” said Crown + Conquer Founder April McDaniel. “It’s honestly a privilege to be a partner of a program that provides this kind of unique opportunity and to be able to do so alongside leaders like Getty Images and Android.”

"At Android, we believe deeply in creativity, inclusivity and self-expression. We're absolutely thrilled to partner with Getty Images and Crown + Conquer to help bring to the forefront new voices that aren't being heard, and new stories that aren't being told, using the most innovative Android devices, including the new Google Pixel 8 Pro,” said Jason Fournier, Global Android Brand Director.



Applicants must be 18 years or older at the time of application and based on either the West Coast or East Coast. They must also be passionate about storytelling, content creation and pop culture and eager to learn and display a sense of professionalism, although no professional portfolio or experience is required. While the internship is open to all applicants, Getty Images, Crown + Conquer and Android recognize that people of color and those with intersectional identities are underrepresented in photography and are particularly encouraged to apply. The final two candidates will be notified in late December 2023.



The interns will work as part of Getty Images’ editorial entertainment team and will be paid hourly. They will be trained on all facets of the editorial photography business, including:

Creating editorial content (photography and videography),

Assigning events and client relations,

Staffing the picture desk, as well as video and field editing,

Using robotics and remote cameras,

Visual storytelling from all angles using professional camera equipment and Google's advanced technology exclusively available on Android devices, and

Major event production and more.

Upon successful completion of the four‑month internship in early May, participants will be:

Guaranteed portfolio and media placement,

Provided with a professional recommendation from Getty Images,

Equipped with a full equipment “kit”, including a family of Google Pixel products (Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel Buds and Pixel Watch) to continue honing and practicing their craft,

Added to Getty Images’ “preferred provider” list (if available and applicable), and

Able to opt into the Google Pixel and Android influencer programs.



To learn more about this internship and to apply, head to:

Note to editor: Getty Images does not produce or distribute editorial content that has been created or augmented using generative Artificial Intelligence models.

