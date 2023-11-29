Berlin Packaging expands to South Korea with the acquisition of Nest-Filler

CHICAGO, Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berlin Packaging, the world's largest Hybrid Packaging Supplier®, announced today the acquisition of Nest-Filler PKG Co., Ltd., a packaging supplier focused on beauty and cosmetic products.



Established in 2003 by Steve Shim and located near Seoul, South Korea, Nest-Filler provides an impressive suite of packaging solutions for the skincare and color cosmetic beauty markets. The company offers a broad portfolio of innovative plastic and glass packaging products with a significant focus on sustainable solutions.

Nest-Filler designs and develops technically advanced packaging products made by industry-leading South Korea-based manufacturers. Nest-Filler's in-house research and development center helps its customers with trend-forward packaging that uses post-consumer resin (PCR), refill technology, or other environmentally friendly solutions.

"This is a highly strategic acquisition for Berlin Packaging that expands our presence in Asia-Pacific and adds to our growing global beauty and cosmetic capabilities," said Bill Hayes, Berlin Packaging's Global CEO and President. "This acquisition also offers our customers even greater access to premium skincare packaging made in South Korea, the industry leader for skincare products."

"We are very pleased to join Berlin Packaging, and we are eager to take an exciting step forward to provide our customers with access to Berlin Packaging's impressive suite of packaging products and services while sharing our innovative packaging solutions," said Steve Shim, Nest-Filler's CEO.

All employees and locations for this acquisition will be retained.

About Berlin Packaging

Berlin Packaging is the world's largest Hybrid Packaging Supplier® of glass, plastic, and metal containers and closures. The company supplies billions of items annually along with package design, financing, consulting, warehousing, sustainability solutions, and logistics services for customers across all industries. Berlin Packaging brings together the best of manufacturing, distribution, and income-adding service providers. Its mission is to increase the net income of its customers through packaging products and services.

Please visit BerlinPackaging.com and Corporate.berlinpackaging.eu for more information.

Media Contact

Celeste Osborne - Celeste.Osborne@berlinpackaging.com - (708) 272-7046



