Global Digital Banking Strategic Business Report 2023: Market to Reach $53.5 Billion by 2030 - Digital Lifestyles & the Ensuing Rise in FTTH Connections Encourage Internet Banking Habits

Global Digital Banking Market to Reach $53.5 Billion by 2030
The global market for Digital Banking estimated at US$18.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$53.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Retail Banking, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 13.2% CAGR and reach US$21.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Corporate Banking segment is estimated at 16.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 18.2% CAGR
The Digital Banking market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$9.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 18.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.2% and 12.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.4% CAGR.
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Digital Banking - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Internet Infrastructure Provides the Cornerstone for the Growth of Digital Banking
- Global Efforts to Go Cashless Provides Policy Led Support for the Evolution of Digital Banking
- Spurred by the Pandemic & Its Low Touch Norm, Rapid Progress Towards a Cashless Society Provides Opportunities On a Platter for Digital Banking Technologies & Services: Global Volume of Non-Cash Transactions (In Billion) for the Years 2018, 2020 & 2022
- The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?
- These are Times When Questions Abound & Answers Are Few
- So How Fast Or Slow Are We Moving?
- How Fast the World is Vaccinated Will Determine How Soon the Pandemic Will End: Global Number of Annual COVID-19 Vaccine Doses (In Million) for Years 2020 through 2025 by Geographic Region/Country
- As India Burns Amid a Lethal Double & Triple Mutation Driven Second Wave, Its Clear That Equity is Not a Part of Global Policy on Tackling COVID
- What We Know So Far - "Vaccine Efficiency Against New Strains is Decreasing"
- Progress on Vaccinations, Why Should Businesses Care?
- With IMF's Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts for 2021, Most Companies Are Bullish About a Global Economic Comeback
- A Strong 2021 Economic Rebound Based On Pent-Up Demand Comes as a Relief for Suffering Industries & Markets: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
- Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 Although Moderate Will Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer Discretionary Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years 2017, 2019, 2020, and 2022
- A Retrospective Review of Year 2020 as the Worst Year in Humanity's History that Left the World in Shambles & Industries and Markets Upended
- Digital Banking: Definition, Overview, Importance & Benefits
- Recent Market Activity
- Innovations
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Digital Lifestyles & the Ensuing Rise in FTTH Connections Encourage Internet Banking Habits
- More Homes With Fiber Internet Increases the Odds of Digital Banking Adoption: Global Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) Market (In US$ Million) for Years
- Spectacular Rise in eCommerce and mCommerce Strengthens the Business Case for Digital Banking
- Global B2C E-Commerce Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023
- Retail M-Commerce Sales as % of Retail E-commerce Sales Worldwide for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020 & 2022
- Pandemic Fast Forwards eCommerce Growth
- Global B2C e-Commerce Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
- Mobile Wallets & Payments Goes Mainstream as Mobile Banking Gains Popularity
- Mobile Banking: A Primer
- Share of Mobile Payments Becomes Bigger
- Developments in Mobile Wallets Encourage Increase in Mobile Payments
- Mobile Money Flourishes in Developing Countries
- The Rise of the On-Demand Economy & Customer Self-Service Tilts Digital Banking Technologies into the Mass Adoption Stage
- Robust Developments in Biometrics to Counter Fraud to Infuse Confidence in Digital Banking
- Here's How Biometrics Role in Banking and Financial Institutions is Getting Bigger
- Regulatory Mandates Promote Adoption Biometrics Technology in Banking Sector
- Global Market for Biometrics for Banking and Financial Services (In US$ Million) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026
- Growing Ubiquity of Electronic Bill Presentment & Payment (EBPP) Systems Forces Customers to Move Towards Electronic Modes of Payment
- Global Number of Electronic Bills Presented for Payment (In Billion) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026
- Growing Focus on Environmental Sustainability to Benefit Digital Banking
- Role of Artificial Intelligence in Banking Gets Bigger
- Blockchain Emerges to Disrupt the Banking Industry
- Online Banking Fraud Could Become History With Blockchain
- Mind Bending Losses Accruing Due to Online Banking Fraud Pushes Up the Urgency to Explore the Unrivalled Security Benefits Offered by Blockchain: Cumulative Global Online Fraud (In US$ Billion) Between 2020 to 2024 by Region
- Blockchain-based Payments Processing: An Active Area of Interest for Banks
- Global Market for Blockchain in Financial Services Sector (In US$ Million) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2025
- Big Data Explosion, a Fallout of Digitalization of Banking Activities
- Is Quantum Computing Ripe for the Banking Industry?
