Global Digital Banking Strategic Business Report 2023: Market to Reach $53.5 Billion by 2030 - Digital Lifestyles & the Ensuing Rise in FTTH Connections Encourage Internet Banking Habits

Global Digital Banking Market to Reach $53.5 Billion by 2030



The global market for Digital Banking estimated at US$18.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$53.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Retail Banking, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 13.2% CAGR and reach US$21.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Corporate Banking segment is estimated at 16.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.







The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 18.2% CAGR



The Digital Banking market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$9.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 18.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.2% and 12.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.4% CAGR.



Internet Infrastructure Provides the Cornerstone for the Growth of Digital Banking

Global Efforts to Go Cashless Provides Policy Led Support for the Evolution of Digital Banking

Spurred by the Pandemic & Its Low Touch Norm, Rapid Progress Towards a Cashless Society Provides Opportunities On a Platter for Digital Banking Technologies & Services: Global Volume of Non-Cash Transactions (In Billion) for the Years 2018, 2020 & 2022

The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?

These are Times When Questions Abound & Answers Are Few

So How Fast Or Slow Are We Moving?

How Fast the World is Vaccinated Will Determine How Soon the Pandemic Will End: Global Number of Annual COVID-19 Vaccine Doses (In Million) for Years 2020 through 2025 by Geographic Region/Country

As India Burns Amid a Lethal Double & Triple Mutation Driven Second Wave, Its Clear That Equity is Not a Part of Global Policy on Tackling COVID

What We Know So Far - "Vaccine Efficiency Against New Strains is Decreasing"

Progress on Vaccinations, Why Should Businesses Care?

With IMF's Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts for 2021, Most Companies Are Bullish About a Global Economic Comeback

A Strong 2021 Economic Rebound Based On Pent-Up Demand Comes as a Relief for Suffering Industries & Markets: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 Although Moderate Will Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer Discretionary Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years 2017, 2019, 2020, and 2022

A Retrospective Review of Year 2020 as the Worst Year in Humanity's History that Left the World in Shambles & Industries and Markets Upended

Digital Banking: Definition, Overview, Importance & Benefits

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Digital Lifestyles & the Ensuing Rise in FTTH Connections Encourage Internet Banking Habits

More Homes With Fiber Internet Increases the Odds of Digital Banking Adoption: Global Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) Market (In US$ Million) for Years

Spectacular Rise in eCommerce and mCommerce Strengthens the Business Case for Digital Banking

Global B2C E-Commerce Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023

Retail M-Commerce Sales as % of Retail E-commerce Sales Worldwide for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020 & 2022

Pandemic Fast Forwards eCommerce Growth

Global B2C e-Commerce Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Mobile Wallets & Payments Goes Mainstream as Mobile Banking Gains Popularity

Mobile Banking: A Primer

Share of Mobile Payments Becomes Bigger

Developments in Mobile Wallets Encourage Increase in Mobile Payments

Mobile Money Flourishes in Developing Countries

The Rise of the On-Demand Economy & Customer Self-Service Tilts Digital Banking Technologies into the Mass Adoption Stage

Robust Developments in Biometrics to Counter Fraud to Infuse Confidence in Digital Banking

Here's How Biometrics Role in Banking and Financial Institutions is Getting Bigger

Regulatory Mandates Promote Adoption Biometrics Technology in Banking Sector

Global Market for Biometrics for Banking and Financial Services (In US$ Million) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026

Growing Ubiquity of Electronic Bill Presentment & Payment (EBPP) Systems Forces Customers to Move Towards Electronic Modes of Payment

Global Number of Electronic Bills Presented for Payment (In Billion) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026

Growing Focus on Environmental Sustainability to Benefit Digital Banking

Role of Artificial Intelligence in Banking Gets Bigger

Blockchain Emerges to Disrupt the Banking Industry

Online Banking Fraud Could Become History With Blockchain

Mind Bending Losses Accruing Due to Online Banking Fraud Pushes Up the Urgency to Explore the Unrivalled Security Benefits Offered by Blockchain: Cumulative Global Online Fraud (In US$ Billion) Between 2020 to 2024 by Region

Blockchain-based Payments Processing: An Active Area of Interest for Banks

Global Market for Blockchain in Financial Services Sector (In US$ Million) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2025

Big Data Explosion, a Fallout of Digitalization of Banking Activities

Is Quantum Computing Ripe for the Banking Industry?

