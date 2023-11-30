JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Shareholder Notice

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV
JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) - Update to Supplement: Shareholder Notice - effective from 14 December 2023
DUBLIN, Ireland, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This is to notify you that the Supplement for the following Sub-Fund will be updated on or about 14 December 2023:
- JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond UCITS ETF
To view the full document including the options available to Shareholders, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.
https://am.jpmorgan.com/content/dam/jpm-am-aem/emea/regional/en/supplemental/notice-to-shareholders/jpm54532-shareholder-notice-jpm-etf-usd-emsb-en-1123.pdf
Enquiries:
JPMorgan
David Brigstocke
07830 316102
