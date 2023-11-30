Capsa Announces Expansion In Hospital Central Fill/Mail Order Pharmacy

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capsa Healthcare, a global leader in advanced healthcare workflow solutions, announces a major expansion into hospital pharmacy automation for high volume/high speed prescription fulfillment operations. Capsa Healthcare, a longtime leader in outpatient pharmacy prescription fulfillment, is leveraging its recent investments in global central filling technology; The company is uniquely poised to offer health systems a reimagined approach to central fill/mail order.



“For high volume pharmacies, we are a new kind of partner,” says Christopher Thomsen, Vice President of Business Development for Capsa’s Pharmacy Automation Group. “We steer clear of the routine, legacy approach. Instead, we draw from global best practices and decades of innovation, and then we apply them to a health system pharmacy’s specific ecosystem. Our approach to central filling is something entirely fresh.”

The pharmacy industry is grappling with significant challenges in staffing shortages, operating cost scrutiny, error reduction, centralization, and technology utilization. Capsa’s project planning methodology meets today’s business challenges head-on where it is paramount to achieve more with less. The company’s designs are proven to provide savings in:

Labor

Space utilization

Operating costs

Average prescription filling time

Maintenance and downtime



Currently the world’s largest chain pharmacies, health systems, and mail order pharmacies utilize Capsa Healthcare to power their prescription fulfillment. With an ever-expanding network of software-orchestrated robotic filling and order management, Capsa’s solutions can be custom-designed to fit pharmacies in any lifecycle stage: Pharmacies that are updating older systems or removing retail pharmacy robots; Pharmacies that are beginning an expansion project into central fill; Pharmacies automating more of their processes such as unit-of-use medication filling; and Pharmacies automating their outpatient dispensing to meet the health system’s expansion plans.

“Scalability is at the heart of the Capsa approach,” Thomsen says. “There’s never one solution; there is only your solution. We partner with you to design what’s perfect for your growth goals, your space needs, and your budget. It’s all in our reimagined approach to pharmacy design.”

The Capsa Healthcare Pharmacy Automation Group’s rapid expansion in central filling is part of the organization’s overall emphasis on end-to-end solutions for its healthcare partners. Currently serving customers in 70+ countries, Capsa’s leadership has its sights set on expanding its presence while deepening its value to customers.

Capsa Healthcare is a worldwide leader in developing and delivering comprehensive end-to-end workflow solutions. With over 60 years of experience, Capsa Healthcare offers a broad portfolio of mobile workstations, medication carts, medical carts, and pharmacy automation solutions that optimize workflows across the continuum of care. The company's mission is to empower healthcare providers with tools that optimize processes, increase efficiency, elevate safety, and advance engagement, resulting in improved patient outcomes.

