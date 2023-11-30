Statkraft AS: Changes in the Board of Directors

(Oslo, 30 November 2023) Alexandra Bech Gjørv is elected new Chair of the Board of Directors in Statkraft. Lars Røsæg is new Board member.



Alexandra Bech Gjørv is CEO of SINTEF and has extensive executive management experience from Hydro and Equinor. She is a lawyer and has worked in several law firms in Norway and the United States. Gjørv has been Chair and Board member of several foreign and Norwegian industrial and energy companies such as Hafslund, Eidsiva Energi, Technip, Norske Skog and Schibsted. Gjørv chaired the independent 22 July Commission, examining the 2011 terror attacks in Oslo and at Utøya.

Lars Røsæg is an investment partner in Salvesen & Thams, and has broad experience from executive management positions in Norwegian industrial companies. Until recently he was Deputy CEO and EVP Corporate Development in Yara.

Alexandra Bech Gjørv succeeds Thorhild Widvey, who steps down from the Chair position at her own request. The planned changes in the Board of Directors of Statkraft have been brought forward in connection with the appointment of a successor to Christian Rynning-Tønnesen, who earlier this autumn informed the Board that he wishes to resign as CEO of Statkraft AS after almost 14 years. Gjørv will thus be leading the Board’s work to recruit a new CEO.

Vice Chair Peter Mellbye steps down from the Board and Ingelise Arntsen is elected as the new Vice Chair. She currently chairs the Board’s Audit Committee and has been a Board member of Statkraft since 2017.

Thorhild Widvey has been the Chair of Statkraft’s Board of Directors since 2016, and Peter Mellbye a Board member since the same year. Since 2016, the company has more than doubled its value and is today one of Norway’s largest companies with an enterprise value of more than 300 billion NOK.



“As responsible for the management of the Norwegian State’s ownership in Statkraft, I would like to thank Thorhild Widvey and Peter Mellbye for their significant contributions as Chair and Vice Chair of Statkraft for almost 8 years. During these years, Statkraft has further developed and consolidated its position as a leading renewable energy player both in Norway and internationally. Both Widvey and Mellbye have been central to this development,” says Minister of Trade and Industry Jan Christian Vestre.



“I look forward to taking on the role of Chair of Statkraft, Europe’s largest generator of renewable energy. Green energy is crucial to solving the climate challenges and succeeding with the energy transformation that Norway, Europe and the world depend on. Statkraft has a strong organisation and is well positioned to continue delivering high value creation and growth,” says Alexandra Bech Gjørv, Chair of Statkraft’s Board of Directors.



The Board of Directors in Statkraft AS now consists of:

Chair: Alexandra Bech Gjørv

Vice Chair: Ingelise Arntsen

Board Member: Mikael Lundin

Board Member: Pål Erik Sjåtil

Board Member: Marit Salte

Board Member: Lars Røsæg

Board Member: Marte Lind (employee elected)

Board Member: Lars Mathisen (employee elected)

Board Member: Thorbjørn Holøs (employee elected)





The Board of Directors in Statkraft AS is identical to the Board of Directors in Statkraft SF.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.





