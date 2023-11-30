American Urological Association Announces 2024 Gallagher Health Policy Scholar

BALTIMORE, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Urological Association (AUA) is pleased to announce Beth Andersen, MD, FAAP, has been named the 2024 AUA Gallagher Health Policy Scholar.

A highly competitive award, the Gallagher Health Policy Scholar Program is a rigorous year-long training initiative aiming to equip urologists for leadership roles in health policy. Established in 2007, the program pays tribute to G. James Gallagher, former Executive Director of the AUA.

The program sponsors the current scholar each year to participate in national conferences and meetings and provides mentorship from senior AUA physicians. Additionally, scholars engage in a week-long health policy seminar for surgeons supported by the American College of Surgeons. The program organizes educational activities yearly to enhance scholars' comprehension of contemporary health policy issues affecting urology care.

"Dr. Andersen has created a compelling case as our newest Gallagher Scholar. Her work for the medically underserved as a shift in her urology practice provides the backdrop for which the scholarship was created by the AUA: an immersive experience in urology advocacy,” said AUA Public Policy Chair Dr. Eugene Rhee. "We look forward to seeing how her leadership and advocacy skills will expand over her time in the program.”

Dr Andersen earned her Doctor of Medicine degree at the University of Washington School of Medicine. She completed her Urology Residency at the University of Washington and her Pediatric Urology Fellowship at Seattle Children’s. Dr. Andersen is a Clinical Associate Professor of Urology at the University of Washington and the University of Tennessee, Knoxville.

Dr. Andersen practiced pediatric urology in Seattle from 2001 to 2021. She then changed her practice to focus on advocacy and volunteer activity, concentrating on providing healthcare to medically underserved areas in Eastern Tennessee and Central California.

Dr Andersen’s urologic advocacy journey started 15 years ago through her work at the Washington State Urologic Society (WSUS), where she learned about policies related to patient education, access, health policy, optimal care delivery, and billing and coding. Dr. Andersen is part of the WSUS Government Affairs Committee and the urology House of Delegates to provide timely physician support for important healthcare legislation.

Dr. Andersen has been heavily involved with the AUA. She is a member of the Western Section of the AUA. In 2022 and 2023, she attended the Annual Urology Advocacy Summit in Washington, DC, and was an AUAPAC member supporting urology advocacy. She is also a longstanding member of the American Association of Pediatrics and is a member of the Societies for Pediatric Urology Hypospadias Taskforce.

“I am honored to be selected as the 2024 AUA Gallagher Health Policy Scholar,” said Dr. Andersen. “As a Pediatric Urologist, I have dedicated my career to caring for children and their families. I am excited to use the advocacy and education skills I learn as a Gallagher Scholar to increase awareness of the need for early orchiopexy, to increase access to care in underserved areas, and to learn more about health policy to support both the work of urology colleagues and to improve the health of children.”

For more information on the Gallagher Scholarship, click here: https://www.auanet.org/advocacy/get-involved/scholar-and-fellowship-programs/gallagher-health-policy-scholar-program

