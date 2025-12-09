American Urological Association Releases the 2026 Vasectomy Guideline

BALTIMORE, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the American Urological Association (AUA) released the 2026 Vasectomy Guideline.

Vasectomy is a safe, minimally invasive, and effective means of permanent contraception and remains one of the most common outpatient procedures performed by urologists. This Guideline aims to provide a contemporary overview of vasectomy to ensure that healthcare providers offer accurate, evidence-based information to patients considering this method of permanent contraception.

"The new AUA Vasectomy Guideline provides guidance in a key series of guideline statements. The Guideline Panel used an evidence-based analysis of published literature to provide guidance on critical portions of the procedure such as fascial interposition and mucosal cautery,” said Dr. Peter Schlegel, chair for the Guideline. “Key components of counseling before the procedure are described to guide practitioners. For the 6% or more of men after vasectomy who are again interested in fertility, the effectiveness of assisted reproduction as well as vasectomy reversal are overviewed."

This Guideline has 26 recommendations and serves as a useful reference on effective evidence-based care as it relates to vasectomy.

This Guideline includes information on:

Pre-operative counseling and preparation

Peri-operative considerations

Procedural techniques

Potential risks and complications

Post-operative care

“The new AUA Vasectomy Guideline provides a comprehensive framework for patient counseling medical decision-making, in addition to outlining key procedure steps to ensure optimal patient outcomes. Importantly, given the increased annual incidence of vasectomies in the United States, this Guideline also discusses potential options for fertility following vasectomy," explained Dr. Akanksha Mehta, vice chair of the Guideline.

The full Guideline is now available at AUAnet.org/VasectomyGuideline2026.

A summary of the Guideline also appears at:

