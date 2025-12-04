Excellence in Action: AUA Reveals 2026 Distinguished Award Winners

BALTIMORE, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Urological Association (AUA) announced today the list of 2026 award recipients. The winners will be recognized at the Association's Annual Meeting in Washington, D.C, next May. The ceremony will celebrate physician researchers and educators for their contributions to the field of medicine, the specialty of urology, and the AUA.

The following awards will be presented:

Ramon Guiteras Award: The Ramon Guiteras Award is presented to an individual for outstanding contributions to the art and science of urology. Mani Menon, MD, will receive this award for pioneering contributions in robotics resulting in a paradigm shift for the surgical treatment of prostate cancer.

Hugh Hampton Young Award: The Hugh Hampton Young Award is presented to an individual for their outstanding contributions to the study of genitourinary tract disease. Hunter B. Wessells, MD, will receive this award for outstanding leadership and scientific contributions to the field of urologic trauma and reconstruction.

Gold Cystoscope Award: The Gold Cystoscope Award is presented to a urologist distinguished by outstanding professional contributions within 10 years of residency training. Kara L. Watts, MD, will receive this award for pioneering research in prostate cancer diagnostics, focal therapy and systematic quality improvement methodologies.

Mid-Career Award: The Mid-Career Award is presented to a urologist distinguished by outstanding contributions to the profession in research, clinical urology, or advocacy between 10 and 20 years of completing residency training. Jay D. Raman, MD, will receive this award for significant contributions to organized urology through sustained national service, scholarly activities and leadership in education.

Lifetime Achievement Award: The Lifetime Achievement Award is presented to an individual who has made outstanding contributions to advance the mission and goals of the AUA. Leonard G. Gomella, MD, will receive this award for numerous outstanding contributions to urologic education and scientific advancements, particularly within urologic oncology.

Victor A. Politano Award: The Victor A. Politano Award is presented to an individual for outstanding research and work in the field of incontinence and for enhancing the treatment of incontinent patients, thereby helping to improve their quality of life. J. Quentin Clemens, MD, will receive this award for outstanding leadership and groundbreaking research in the fields of urinary incontinence and interstitial cystitis.

William P. Didusch Art and History Award: The William P. Didusch Art and History Award promotes and recognizes contributions to urological art, including, but not limited to, illustrations, sculpture, still photography, motion pictures, and television productions. Kevin Pranikoff, MD, will receive this award for outstanding leadership and contributions to the history of battlefield urology.

Health Advancement & Impact Award: The Health Advancement & Impact Award is presented to an AUA member for outstanding impact on urologic advancement. Quoc-Dien Trinh, MD, MBA, will receive this award for seminal contributions in addressing health disparities through research, education and mentorship.

Distinguished Contribution Awards: Distinguished Contribution Awards are presented to individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the science and practice of urology, including, but not limited to, a specialty area, military service, or the development of new technologies. The following individuals will be recognized with this award:

S. Machele Donat, MD , for critical contributions in improving the quality of care for patients with urologic cancers.

for critical contributions in improving the quality of care for patients with urologic cancers. Martin A. Koyle, MD , for significant contributions to the fields of pediatric urology and renal transplantation.

for significant contributions to the fields of pediatric urology and renal transplantation. Lori B. Lerner, MD, for advancing novel surgical technologies and education related to benign prostatic hyperplasia.

Distinguished Service Awards: The Distinguished Service Awards are presented to individuals for outstanding service in advancing the goals of the AUA. The following individuals will receive this award:

Badar M. Mian, MD, for countless hours of volunteerism to advance urology for the benefit of practitioners and patients.

for countless hours of volunteerism to advance urology for the benefit of practitioners and patients. Peter N. Schlegel, MD , for outstanding dedication to the next generation of urologists through excellence in resident and student education.

for outstanding dedication to the next generation of urologists through excellence in resident and student education. Arthur E. Tarantino, MD, for extraordinary commitment to the AUA in the areas of advocacy, education, and organizational leadership.

Gold-Headed Cane Award: The Gold-Headed Cane Award is presented to a senior urologist distinguished by outstanding contributions to the profession and to the AUA. The inspiration for the AUA Gold-Headed Cane dates back to a highly respected tradition that began in the 17th century. The gold headed cane was first carried by Dr. Radcliffe from 1689 to 1714 and it accompanied him on many consultations in London, England. He was known by royalty for his medical skills and was considered an outstanding practitioner. Dr. Radcliffe was the first to pass the cane along to a successor whom he considered to be the greatest English physician of his time. AUA continues this tradition by presenting this award to H. Barton Grossman, MD, for pioneering work on neoadjuvant chemotherapy and an unwavering commitment to patients with bladder cancer.

Presidential Citations: Presidential Citations are presented to individuals deemed to have significantly promoted the cause of urology. The AUA President chooses each recipient. This honor will be bestowed upon the following individuals:

Paul F. Austin, MD , MBA for outstanding leadership in pediatric urology and impactful scientific research aimed at addressing childhood voiding dysfunction

for outstanding leadership in pediatric urology and impactful scientific research aimed at addressing childhood voiding dysfunction Gina M. Badalato, MD , for national leadership in medical education including the development of the exceptional EMPIRE educational series.

for national leadership in medical education including the development of the exceptional EMPIRE educational series. Kenneth I. Glassberg, MD , for leadership in the New York Section and instrumental contributions to the management of urologic care for children.

for leadership in the New York Section and instrumental contributions to the management of urologic care for children. Howard B. Goldman, MD , for 25 years of service on the Annual Review Course and leadership in the management of urinary incontinence.

for 25 years of service on the Annual Review Course and leadership in the management of urinary incontinence. Willie Underwood III, MD, MSC, MPH , for leadership in health care disparities and public policy culminating in his election as AMA President.

for leadership in health care disparities and public policy culminating in his election as AMA President. Mark R. Zaontz, MD, for surgical excellence, innovation, and international leadership in the management of hypospadias.

Read more about the awardees at AUAnet.org/AUAAwardWinners

About the American Urological Association: Founded in 1902 and headquartered near Baltimore, Maryland, the American Urological Association is a leading advocate for the specialty of urology, and has more than 24,000 members throughout the world. The AUA is a premier urologic association, providing invaluable support to the urologic community as it pursues its mission of fostering the highest standards of urologic care through education, research and the formulation of health policy.