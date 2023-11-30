Prosafe SE: Mandatory notification of trade

Gross Management AS, a company owned by Glen O. Rødland, Chair of the Board of Directors of Prosafe SE, has today acquired 17,500 shares in Prosafe SE at an average price of NOK 57.9526 per share.



Following this transaction, Gross Management AS owns 228,667 shares in Prosafe SE.



Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com

Stavanger, 30 November 2023

Prosafe SE



For further information, please contact:



Terje Askvig, CEO

Phone: +47 952 03 886



Reese McNeel, CFO

Phone: +47 415 08 186



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.