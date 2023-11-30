Press release

Vantiva Confirms its Strong Commitment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion:

the company joins the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ Initiative;

Vantiva has reduced the gender pay gap to 1% as of October 2023.

Paris – November 30, 2023 – Vantiva (Euronext Paris: VANTI - formerly known as Technicolor), a global technology leader providing innovative technologies to Network Service Providers (NSPs) that connect consumers around the world, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Luis Martinez-Amago has joined the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ program, alongside more than 2,400 other business leaders. Signatories of the collective have already shared more than 1,900+ best-known actions, exchanging tangible learning opportunities and creating collaborative conversations via the initiative’s unified hub, CEOAction.com.

By participating in this initiative, Vantiva confirms its commitment to taking steps to provide a working environment that respects different viewpoints and experiences and encourages employees to freely exchange views on diversity and inclusion within the company. As of October 2023, Vantiva has significantly reduced its gender pay gap to just 1%. This result reflects the company’s long-standing commitment to creating a working culture that offers equal opportunities and fairness to all employees, regardless of gender.

“Acceptance of our differences is a pillar of Vantiva’s culture and values, and we are proud to create a working environment in which every employee feels welcomed and encouraged to be themselves,” said Martinez-Amago. “We are convinced that in such an environment everyone can realize their full potential. This is the driving force behind the innovation that has enabled us to become a global technology leader. By joining forces with the other signatories of this initiative, we aspire to be an example to encourage other companies to recognize the importance of implementing concrete actions in favor of inclusion and diversity.”

Vantiva has taken decisive steps as part of its commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, such as the creation of a dedicated gender pay gap budget, accompanied by an annual salary analysis to identify pay imbalances and find solutions to address them. Furthermore, the setting of salary bands for new recruits and promotions ensures fair pay, while the adoption of a hybrid working model promotes work-life balance and equal opportunities for all. Vantiva is also working to reinforce parity in management positions, notably through career development training.

Earlier this year, Vantiva received the highest honors from EcoVadis and S&P Global for its commitment to corporate social responsibility (CSR). EcoVadis, one of the world’s leading CSR rating agencies, honored Vantiva with a platinum medal for the second consecutive year, placing it in the world’s top 1% of companies rated by the rating organization, all sizes and sectors combined. Vantiva has also improved its S&P Global score and is now positioned in the top 2% worldwide within the communications equipment category, compared to being in the top 10% in 2022.

About CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™

CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ is the largest CEO-driven business commitment to advance diversity and inclusion within the workplace. Bringing together over 2,400 CEOs of America’s leading organizations, the commitment outlines actions that participating companies pledge to take to cultivate a workplace where diverse perspectives and experiences are welcomed and respected, employees feel comfortable and encouraged to discuss diversity and inclusion, and where best known—and unsuccessful—actions can be shared across organizations. Learn more at CEOAction.com and connect with us on Twitter: @CEOAction.

About Vantiva

Pushing the Edge

Vantiva shares are admitted to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Paris (VANTI).

Vantiva, formerly known as Technicolor, is headquartered in Paris, France. It is an independent company which is a global technology leader in designing, developing and supplying innovative products and solutions that connect consumers around the world to the content and services they love – whether at home, at work or in other smart spaces. Vantiva has also earned a solid reputation for optimizing supply chain performance by leveraging its decades-long expertise in high-precision manufacturing, logistics, fulfillment and distribution. With operations throughout the Americas, Asia Pacific and EMEA, Vantiva is recognized as a strategic partner by leading firms across various vertical industries, including network service providers, software companies and video game creators for over 25 years. The group’s relationships with the film and entertainment industry goes back over 100 years by providing end-to-end solutions for its clients.

Vantiva is committed to the highest standards of corporate social responsibility and sustainability across all aspects of their operations.

For more information, please visit vantiva.com and follow Vantiva on LinkedIn and Twitter.

