Questex’s Fierce Healthcare Announces 2023 Innovation Awards Winners

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Fierce Healthcare today announces the winners of the Fierce Healthcare Innovation Awards. The program showcases outstanding innovation that is driving improvements and transforming the industry.



“This year’s winners reflect the growing impact of technology on our industry – personalized medicine, biomarker testing, and AI are driving the industry toward improved patient outcomes,” says Rebecca Willumson, SVP and Publisher of Fierce Biotech and Fierce Pharma. “We are so pleased to showcase innovative companies that are pushing boundaries and driving us forward. Congratulations to the 2023 class of winners.”

Fierce Healthcare Innovation Awards winners:

Clinical Information Management: Universal Smart Health Benefits Card Data Management System - ISEEYOUCARE INC

Universal Smart Health Benefits Card Data Management System - ISEEYOUCARE INC Data Analytics/Business Intelligence: PAC Network Management - PointClickCare

PAC Network Management - PointClickCare Digital/Mobile Health Solutions: Vivio System™ - Ventric Health

Vivio System™ - Ventric Health Financial/Operational Solutions: GoodRx Integrated Savings Program - GoodRx

GoodRx Integrated Savings Program - GoodRx Population Health Management/Patient Engagement Solutions: Hinge Health’s Women’s Pelvic Health Program - Hinge Health



The expert panel of judges reviewed the hundreds of awards submissions and determined which companies demonstrated innovative technologies and services that have the potential to make the greatest impact for biotech and pharma companies.

Winners are featured in the Fierce Healthcare Innovation Report. Click here to read the report.

