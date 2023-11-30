Spectral AI to Participate in Benchmark’s 12th Annual Discovery One-on-One Conference

DALLAS, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectral AI, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDAI; MDAIW) (“Spectral AI” or the “Company”), an artificial intelligence (AI) company focused on medical diagnostics for faster and more accurate treatment decisions in clinical wound care, today announced that it will participate in the Benchmark 12th Annual Discovery One-on-One Conference being held on December 7, 2023 in New York City.



Management will participate in 1x1 meetings throughout the day with institutional investors. For more information on the Benchmark 12th Annual Discovery One-on-One Conference, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your Benchmark representative or visit the Conference Website: Click here.

Spectral AI Company Highlights

Spectral AI’s DeepView ® System provides clinicians with an objective and immediate assessment of a wound’s healing potential through the application of proprietary AI algorithms, with initial applications involving patients with burns and diabetic foot ulcers (DFU).

System provides clinicians with an objective and immediate assessment of a wound’s healing potential through the application of proprietary AI algorithms, with initial applications involving patients with burns and diabetic foot ulcers (DFU). In September 2023, Spectral AI received the largest contract in its history from the U.S. Government valued at up to $149 million to support the clinical validation and FDA clearance of the DeepView ® System for burn wound assessment. Together with previous contracts, this brings total U.S. Government awards to the Company since 2019 to more than $246.0 million.

System for burn wound assessment. Together with previous contracts, this brings total U.S. Government awards to the Company since 2019 to more than $246.0 million. Multiple clinical studies have validated the efficacy of the DeepView ® System in assessing - within seconds - whether a burn wound or DFU will heal on its own or will require medical intervention to do so.

System in assessing - within seconds - whether a burn wound or DFU will heal on its own or will require medical intervention to do so. The Company expects to submit applications for FDA, UKCA, and CE mark approval for the DeepView® System DFU indication and 3D wound measurement in 2024, and for FDA and CE mark approval for the burn indication in 2025.

