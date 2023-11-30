Fluence Named an Official UN Global Compact Signatory Member

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluence Energy, Inc. (“Fluence”) (NASDAQ: FLNC), a leading global provider of energy storage products and services, and optimization software for renewables and storage, announced today that Fluence has been accepted as an official United Nations Global Compact signatory member, well ahead of the 2024-2025 timeline outlined in Fluence’s 2022 Sustainability Report. The UN Global Compact is the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative, calling on companies to align their operations and strategies with the Ten Principles of the UN Global Compact in the areas of human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption. By becoming a signatory, Fluence reinforces its commitment to these principles and the broader goals of sustainable development and aims to strengthen its transparency through accountability.



“Being accepted as a signatory member is an important step on our sustainability journey of building a strong ESG program through structured frameworks, data, and active engagement,” said Fluence Director of ESG and Sustainability Mike Herod. “Fluence has joined more than 17,000 companies and organizations around the world that have signed the UN Global Compact and are committed to responsible corporate citizenship and sustainability. We are excited to collaborate with like-minded companies, non-governmental organizations, and other stakeholders through the Global Compact network to exchange best practices and drive positive change.”

As a signatory, Fluence will complete an annual Communication on Progress submission, demonstrating progress in working towards the Ten Principles of the Global Compact. Fluence’s commitment to the UN Global Compact includes supporting and respecting the protection of internationally proclaimed human rights and ensuring that Fluence is not complicit in human rights abuses. The Ten Principles of the Global Compact are derived from the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the International Labor Organization’s Declaration on Fundamental Principles and Rights at Work, both of which accord with Fluence’s values.

Fluence released its inaugural sustainability report in May 2023, less than two years after its initial public offering (IPO). Since its IPO in 2021, Fluence has been creating a robust and adaptable ESG foundation to support its growth and mission, and to address the effects of climate change.

About Fluence

Fluence Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: FLNC) is a global market leader in energy storage products and services, and optimization software for renewables and storage. With a presence in 47 markets globally, Fluence provides an ecosystem of offerings to drive the clean energy transition, including modular, scalable energy storage products, comprehensive service offerings, and the Fluence IQ Platform, which delivers AI-enabled SaaS products for managing and optimizing renewables and storage from any provider. The Company is transforming the way we power our world by helping customers create more resilient and sustainable electric grids.

