Innovator ETFs Announces Closure of Suite of Stacker ETFs

CHICAGO, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovator Capital Management , LLC (Innovator), pioneer and provider of the largest lineup of Defined Outcome ETFs, today announced its intention to close its January series of Stacker ETFs. Trading in the ETFs will be halted at the close of business on January 2nd, 2024.



The January series of Stacker ETFs includes the following three ETFs:

Name Ticker End of ETF

Outcome Period Trading

Halts Liquidation Innovator Triple Stacker ETF™ - January TSJA 12/31/2023 1/2/2024 1/5/2024 Innovator Double Stacker ETF™ - January DSJA 12/31/2023 1/2/2024 1/5/2024 Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF™ - January DBJA 12/31/2023 1/2/2024 1/5/2024

The closing of the ETFs coincides with the end of their respective outcome periods. Shareholders may sell their ETF shares at any point during trading hours prior to the market close on January 2nd. If investors do not sell their shares before trading is halted, the shares will be automatically redeemed. After shares are redeemed, shareholders will receive cash equal to the amount of the January 5th net asset value (NAV) of their shares. Payment will be made in the form of a liquidating distribution that is electronically credited to shareholders’ brokerage or other applicable financial-intermediary accounts.

Innovator launched the suite of Stacker ETFs seeking to provide investors a way of pursuing enhanced upside potential without taking on additional downside risk. Innovator believes its suite of Accelerated ETFs offers a way to pursue this objective with greater precision and efficiency.

The combined assets under management in the three Stacker ETFs was $14 million as of November 15, 2023, representing 0.1% of Innovator’s total AUM.

