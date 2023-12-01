eQ Community Properties Fund divests 15 properties for 75 million euros

Press release

1 December 2023 at 9:00 am

eQ Community Properties Fund has sold a portfolio of 15 care properties to a fund managed by Northern Horizon. The purchase price of the portfolio is EUR 75 million.

“The property transaction market remains slow. This transaction, however, provides good evidence that the social infrastructure segment is attractive also in the present market sentiment. After this transaction nearly 70% of the fund’s 120 properties is located in the capital and Tampere region, and the remaining part in university cities. The number of properties in the portfolio will decrease and at the same time the unit size will increase, making the Fund's operations more efficient. Northern Horizon, as a buyer, is a respected player as an owner of care properties." says Tero Estovirta, Head of Real Estate Investments at eQ Asset Management.

eQ Community Properties Fund was established in 2012. The value of the assets managed by the Fund amounted to 2.1 billion euros at the end of September 2023. The fund is the largest private social infrastructure owner and developer in Finland. The properties are located in the capital region and in selected growth centers. The assets owned by the Fund are well distributed by both location and segment in Finland.

Helsinki 1 December 2023

eQ Asset Management Ltd

Further information:

Tero Estovirta, Head of Real Estate Investments, eQ Asset Management Ltd, +358 50 593 6194, tero.estovirta@eQ.fi

eQ Group is a Finnish group of companies specializing in asset management and corporate finance business. eQ Asset Management offers a wide range of asset management services (including private equity funds and real estate asset management) for institutions and individuals. The assets managed by the Group total approximately EUR 12.8 billion. Advium Corporate Finance, which is part of the Group, offers services related to mergers and acquisitions, real estate transactions and equity capital markets.

