Directorate change

Foresight Enterprise VCT PLC
LEI: 213800MWJNR3WZZ3ZP42
Appointment of Non-Executive Director
The Board of Foresight Enterprise VCT plc is delighted to announce the appointment of Ian Harris as a non-executive director of the Company, with effect from 01 December 2023.
Ian is a highly skilled Investment Management Executive with extensive board, leadership and governance experience. He is a chartered accountant with considerable experience in the private equity asset management industry.
Ian will be appointed as a member of the Audit, Management Engagement & Remuneration and Nomination Committees following his appointment.
