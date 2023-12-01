Directorate change

Foresight Enterprise VCT PLC

LEI: 213800MWJNR3WZZ3ZP42

Appointment of Non-Executive Director

The Board of Foresight Enterprise VCT plc is delighted to announce the appointment of Ian Harris as a non-executive director of the Company, with effect from 01 December 2023.

Ian is a highly skilled Investment Management Executive with extensive board, leadership and governance experience. He is a chartered accountant with considerable experience in the private equity asset management industry.

Ian will be appointed as a member of the Audit, Management Engagement & Remuneration and Nomination Committees following his appointment.





For further information please contact:

Gary Fraser, Foresight Group, 020 3667 8181