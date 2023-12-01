India Organic Personal Care Market Report 2023-2028: Indian Startups Challenge International Brands, Young Entrepreneurs Spark Growth

Dublin, Dec. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Organic Personal Care Market in India 2023 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Organic personal care products are mainly plant-based products, free of parabens, sulfates, and synthetic chemicals such as propylparaben, formaldehyde, phthalates, and butylparaben. They contain naturally sourced herbal and floral extracts of green tea and aloe vera. They also consist of essential oils such as eucalyptus, calendula, and argan, sourced/obtained without using chemicals, insecticides, and pesticides.



Market Insights:



The demand in the market is maintained by awareness of the adverse impact of chemical products used in personal care products among the millennial and Generation Z demographic segments of the country.

Online sales are one of the emerging distribution methods in the market for organic personal care goods among the several distribution channels available. Brands are also using social media influencers to market their products while also selling products through these platforms as well as through e-commerce platforms.



Market segmentation:



The current set of consumers in India is embracing their traditional ingredients such as turmeric, neem, and aloe vera used in skincare routines. This has generated an opportunity for organic skin care companies to attract customers by promoting their skincare products infused with active natural ingredients instead of chemicals such as parabens, sulfates, and silicones.

Additionally, there has been a notable increase in the emergence of indigenous beauty brands venturing into the realm of luxury Ayurveda and organic skincare. These brands are focusing on developing all-in-one formulations enriched with ingredients such as vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, and retinol.



Market Drivers:



Increasing investment of organic beauty brands across multiple channels like mobile applications, the company's website, social media, and offline stores, positively impacts the sales and enhances the customer's interaction with the brand.

The heightened brand visibility and the improved shopping experience have a significant impact on driving the demand for organic personal care products in India. For instance, Mamaearth, an Indian natural skincare brand, sells directly on Instagram and Facebook to target millennials. The brand extends its reach through prominent online marketplaces including Amazon, Nykaa, Flipkart, and Myntra.



Key deterrents to the growth of the market:



The preference for cheaper products in India, combined with income disparities between rural and urban areas, limits the consumer market for organic personal care products. The cost of ingredients used in organic products, expenses related to additional research and development, and sustainable packaging all contribute to the final selling price of the product, making it more expensive than its conventional counterpart.

Furthermore, sustainable manufacturing methods, in accordance with the slow beauty ethos, limit the number of products manufactured in a single batch. This also adds to the cost of the product.



Key market Trends:



Indian consumers are becoming increasingly aware of the advantages associated with clean and natural ingredients in beauty products. This growing awareness has led to surge in the number of young consumers embracing homemade organic personal care brands.

Consequently, this trend is creating opportunities for the emergence of domestic startups, which are now challenging the presence of international brands operating in India's beauty and personal care market.



