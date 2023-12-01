Annovis Bio Appoints Andrew Walsh as Vice President Finance

BERWYN, Pa., Dec. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE: ANVS), a clinical-stage drug platform company developing novel therapies for neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s (AD) and Parkinson’s disease (PD) today announced the appointment of Andrew Walsh as VP, Finance.



"We remain steadfast in advancing our lead candidate buntanetap, as we gear up to receive pivotal data from both our Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s clinical trials in 2024. The addition of Andrew Walsh to our team marks another step in our growth plans," said Maria Maccecchini, Ph.D., Founder, President, and CEO of Annovis. "Andrew brings 12 years of extensive experience in finance operations, adding a significant layer of strength that will be integral to the company’s continued success."

"I am thrilled with my new role and the ability to work alongside Maria and the leadership team to advance Annovis at such a pivotal time. We will be working collaboratively to position the Company to achieve its goals," said Mr. Walsh.

Mr. Walsh joins Annovis from Ocugen, a clinical stage biotechnology company developing novel gene and cell therapies as well as vaccines, where he most recently served as Senior Director, Finance and Treasury. Andrew began his career at KPMG in corporate tax and has since held roles of increasing responsibility at InVentiv Health, PQ Corporation and Potters Industries. Mr. Walsh obtained his BS in Accounting from Drexel, graduating summa cum laude.

About Annovis Bio, Inc.

Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, Annovis Bio, Inc. is a clinical-stage, drug platform company addressing neurodegeneration, such as Alzheimer’s Disease (AD), Parkinson’s Disease (PD), and other chronic neurodegenerative diseases. It is believed to be the only company developing a drug for both AD and PD designed to inhibit more than one neurotoxic protein to restore axonal and synaptic activity. By improving brain function, the company’s goal is to treat memory loss and dementia associated with AD as well as body and brain dysfunction associated with PD. For more information on Annovis Bio, please visit the Company's website www.annovisbio.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. The Company advises caution in reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the Company's plans related to clinical trials. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by forward-looking statements, including regarding patient enrollment, the effectiveness of Buntanetap and the timing, effectiveness, and anticipated results of the Company's clinical trials evaluating the efficacy, safety and tolerability of buntanetap. See also additional risk factors set forth in the Company's periodic filings with the SEC, including, but not limited to, those risks and uncertainties listed in the section entitled "Risk Factors," in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to the Company as of the date of this filing. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Investor Contacts:

