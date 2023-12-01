Roadzen Partners with HCLTech to deliver AI-driven auto insurance solutions for US carriers and automotive customers

NEW YORK and NOIDA, India, Dec. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HCLTech, a global technology company, and Roadzen, a leading AI-driven auto insurance technology company, announced a collaboration to harness the power of AI and data engineering to deliver benefits to both auto insurance carriers as well as their customers.

This partnership will help auto owners preserve the value of their assets, improve safety and reduce insurance premiums. At the same time, it will help carriers with better insights into driver behaviors and improve loss ratios.

"Partnering with Roadzen aligns with our commitment to constantly evolve and offer unparalleled services to our insurance customers. We see AI as a transformative power in the insurance sector and believe the combination of HCLTech’s trusted delivery capabilities with Roadzen’s AI leadership creates a solution that all our clients will be excited to engage with, to redefine insurance experiences," said Srinivasan Seshadri, Chief Growth Officer and Global Head, Financial Services, HCLTech.

The HCLTech-Roadzen partnership underscores the significance of telematics, computer vision and AI in the auto insurance industry. The collaboration draws on and significantly enhances HCLTech’s domain expertise in auto insurance and related service offerings, positioning HCLTech as a forward-looking provider of next-gen insurance technology to clients.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with an industry leader like HCLTech. This synergy perfectly embodies Roadzen's mission to revolutionize insurance through AI and tech-forward solutions," said Rohan Malhotra, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Roadzen.

HCLTech was positioned as Leader in the Everest’s Insurance Business Model Innovation Enablement Services – PEAK Matrix Assessment 2021. It was also recently named a Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group’s Application and Digital Services (ADS) in Property & Casualty (P&C) Insurance PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023.

About HCLTech

HCLTech is a global technology company, home to more than 221,000 people across 60 countries, delivering industry-leading capabilities centered around digital, engineering, cloud and AI, powered by a broad portfolio of technology services and products. We work with clients across all major verticals, providing industry solutions for Financial Services, Manufacturing, Life Sciences and Healthcare, Technology and Services, Telecom and Media, Retail and CPG, and Public Services. Consolidated revenues as of 12 months ending September 2023 totaled $12.9 billion. To learn how we can supercharge progress for you, visit hcltech.com.

About Roadzen

Roadzen (NASDAQ:RDZN) is a leading insurance technology company on a mission to transform global auto insurance powered by AI. Thousands of clients - from some of the world’s leading insurers, fleets and carmakers to small fleets, brokers and insurance agents - use Roadzen’s technology to build new products, sell insurance, process claims and improve road safety. Roadzen’s pioneering work in telematics and computer vision has earned recognition as a top AI innovator by publications such as Forbes, Fortune and Financial Express. Roadzen has 400 employees across its global offices in the US, India, UK and France. To learn more, please visit www.roadzen.io.

