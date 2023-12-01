Multiple Grammy Award-Winning Artist Luis Miguel Partners with Alignment Health to Champion Living with Confidence

ORANGE, Calif., Dec. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cultural icon and award-winning musician, Luis Miguel, and Alignment Health , a Medicare Advantage company, today announced they are partnering on a new campaign – “Life is made of unique moments” (La vida se hace de momentos únicos) – to celebrate the spirit of a life well-lived. Aimed at the Latin community, one of the fastest-growing segments of the U.S. population, the new campaign will feature the musician in multiple, Spanish-speaking television spots, direct mail, and print, digital and social media posts for Alignment starting in December 2023.



Often referred to as “El Sol de México,” or “the Sun of Mexico,” Luis Miguel is a highly influential, widely popular, global figure with a deep connection to the Latin community. His voice and music have become synonymous with Latin identity, evoking emotions and memories spanning multiple generations.

"We are thrilled to introduce Luis Miguel as our inaugural celebrity spokesperson to emphasize the distinctive principles of our company: compassion, care and respect, as well as the significance of family – values that align closely with those of the Latin community," said Dawn Maroney, markets president, Alignment Health. "Medicare members are highly discerning consumers seeking connections with companies that celebrate and empower them with confidence as they live their lives."

Luis Miguel’s music resonates well beyond the borders of Latin American countries. He has a strong universal appeal and is one of the best-selling Latin artists of all time. Beyond his commercial success, he has earned six Grammy Awards and received 15 Grammy nominations, along with six Latin Grammys and nine Latin Grammy nominations. These accolades not only recognize his talent, but also underscore his significance within the Latin music industry.

As a fast-growing Medicare Advantage company, Alignment proudly serves more than 115,000 members, with more than 25% of its members identifying as Hispanic. Recognizing the distinct needs of this membership group and the expanding Hispanic American population, Alignment offers "el ÚNICO" (or "the ONE" in English), an HMO plan that includes a Spanish-speaking provider network and service agents as well as Spanish-language member materials.

In 2024, "el ÚNICO" will be available in select markets across Arizona, California, Florida, Nevada and Texas, and is part of Alignment’s diverse portfolio of MA plans and benefits that are available to 8.5 million Medicare-eligible adults across those five states and North Carolina. Medicare-eligible adults can select plans during the Medicare enrollment period, which runs through Dec. 7, for plan benefits starting Jan. 1, 2024.

View the first TV spot at alignmenthealthplan.com/luismiguel.

About Alignment Health

Alignment Health is championing a new path in senior care that empowers members to age well and live their most vibrant lives. A consumer brand name of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ: ALHC), Alignment Health is a Medicare Advantage company that offers more than 40 benefits-rich, value-driven plans that serve 52 counties across six states. The company partners with nationally recognized and trusted local providers to deliver coordinated care, powered by its customized care model, 24/7 concierge care team and purpose-built technology, AVA®. Based in California, the company’s mission-focused team makes high-quality, low-cost care a reality for members every day. As it expands its offerings and grows its national footprint, Alignment upholds its core values of leading with a serving heart and putting the senior first. For more information, visit alignmenthealth.com.

Media Contacts

LM team

contacto@luismigueloficial.com

Priya Shah

mPR, Inc. for Alignment Health

alignment@mpublicrelations.com