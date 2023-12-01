Veterinary Electrosurgery Market worth $120 million | MarketsandMarkets.

Chicago, Dec. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veterinary Electrosurgery Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $85 million in 2023 and is poised to reach $120 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2023 to 2028 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. Veterinary electrosurgery technology is a minimally invasive surgical technique that uses high-frequency electrical energy to cut, coagulate, or ablate tissue. It is a versatile and safe technique that can be used to perform a wide range of surgical procedures on animals, such as spaying and neutering, tumor removal, and wound repair.

Veterinary Electrosurgery Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $85 million Estimated Value by 2028 $120 million Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% Market Size Available for 2021–2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By product, application, animal type, end user and region. Geographies Covered North America (US, and Canada), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain and the RoE), Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, and RoAPAC), Latin America, Middle East & Africa. Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunity Untapped emerging markets Key Market Driver Rising number of veterinary practitioners in developed economies

In recent years, there have been a number of advancements in veterinary electrosurgery technology. One of the most significant advancements has been the development of bipolar electrosurgery generators. Bipolar electrosurgery generators use two electrodes to deliver electrical energy to the tissue. This results in less collateral damage to surrounding tissue and less bleeding. Another advancement in veterinary electrosurgery technology has been the development of computer-controlled electrosurgery generators. These generators allow veterinarians to precisely control the amount of energy that is delivered to the tissue. This results in more precise and predictable surgical outcomes.

Based on product, the veterinary electrosurgery market is broadly classified into monopolar instruments, bipolar instruments, and consumables & accessories. In 2022, the bipolar instruments segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR. The high growth can be attributed to the wide adoption of bipolar instruments in animal surgeries and the high price of bipolar electrosurgical instruments compared to monopolar electrosurgical instruments. Companies such as Symmetry Surgical Inc. (US), Covetrus Inc. (US), Avante Animal Health (DRE Veterinary) (US), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Medtronic Plc (Ireland), Summit Hill Laboratories (US), and Burtons Medical Equipment Ltd. (UK) offer bipolar electrosurgical instruments.

Based on the application, the market is segmented into general surgery, gynecological & urological surgery, dental surgery, orthopedic surgery, ophthalmic surgery, and other applications. The general surgery segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022. Various surgical instruments such as electrosurgical instruments, handheld devices, and other consumables are used to perform different general surgeries on animals. Over the years, the number of surgical procedures in the veterinary field has increased considerably. Moreover, there is a high demand from veterinary surgeons for high-quality instruments that will allow them to perform a variety of surgical interventions quickly and efficiently without compromising on animal safety. Increasing animal healthcare expenditure is also a key factor supporting the growth of this market segment.

Based on the end user, the market is segmented into veterinary hospitals, veterinary clinics, and other end users. In 2022, the veterinary clinics segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR. Veterinary clinics are typically equipped with instruments, such as small-sized radiography devices and electrosurgical electrodes for equine & companion animals. The growing number of private clinical practices and surging number of patients visiting pet clinics are expected to drive the veterinary clinics market.

Based on region, the veterinary electrosurgery market is further divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & and Africa. In 2022, North America accounted for the largest share. Presence of high-quality resources for veterinary research and clinical studies. The presence of veterinary electrosurgery device manufacturers in this region has also influenced regional growth. However, the APAC market is witnessing large growth due to a rise in research and development activities, manufacturing companies making veterinary electrosurgery devices, and growth in the medical device industries.

Recent Developments

In April 2021, DRE Veterinary (US) partnered with Avante Health Solutions (US). This partnership rebranded DRE Veterinary to Avante Animal Health.

In December 2020, Covetrus, Inc. (US) constructed a new DACH headquarters in Dusseldorf, Germany. The new headquarters focuses on the asset of Germany, Austria, and Switzerland-based teams and the firm’s Central European sites.

In January 2020, Symmetry Surgical, Inc. (US) acquired O.R. Company (US). The acquisition complements Symmetry’s existing instrumentation portfolio and expands its minimally invasive surgical instrument offering.

