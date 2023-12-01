Atsign’s SSH No Ports Awarded a 2023 Cybersecurity Excellence Award

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atsign announced today that TMC has named SSH No Ports as a recipient of the 2023 INTERNET TELEPHONY Cyber Security Excellence Award presented by INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine.

SSH No Ports is a popular system administration tool used to access remote systems (gateways, industrial PCs, Raspberry Pis, and many other devices) via SSH from anywhere, without the need for complicated network configuration, and without any listening ports on either device.

“We’re so excited that TMC recognizes the unprecedented security SSH No Ports provides,” said Barbara Tallent, CEO of Atsign. “SSH No Ports’ ability to cryptographically secure previously exposed services and to mitigate against TCP attacks by removing the need for web servers/daemons to be listening on external interfaces not only enhances the security of remote devices, it also maintains full access for authorized personnel regardless of location.”

“Congratulations to Atsign for being honored with an INTERNET TELEPHONY Cybersecurity Excellence Award for innovation in IP communications. SSH No Ports has demonstrated outstanding quality and has delivered exceptional, measurable, tangible results for its customers,” stated Rich Tehrani , CEO, TMC.

Atsign specializes in Networking 2.0 infrastructure, software solutions, and SDKs. The company’s mission is to make the Internet more secure, private, and accessible for everyone while greatly reducing network complexity. Atsign’s products are based on the promise of a new approach to networking using public key cryptography and microservices.

