Ingredion Earns Top Score in Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2023-2024 Corporate Equality Index

WESTCHESTER, Ill., Dec. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR), a leading global provider of ingredient solutions to the food and beverage industry, today announced its receipt of the Equality 100 Award: Leader in LGBTQ+ Workplace Inclusion by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2023-2024 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), designating it as a top scorer. The Company joins the ranks of 545 major U.S. businesses that earned top marks this year.



"We are proud and honored to be named an Equality 100 Award recipient and included on the Human Rights Campaign's Corporate Equality Index for 2023-2024," said Nancy Wolfe, senior vice president and chief human resources officer at Ingredion. "At Ingredion, we are guided by our values, which at the core involve cultivating an inclusive and diverse work environment that celebrates and respects each employee. This acknowledgment reaffirms our dedication to upholding the principles of dignity and respect for all our employees."

"For well over two decades, businesses have played an important role in furthering LGBTQ+ equality by centering employee needs and voices when it comes to workplace inclusion. While there is much more work to be done, year-over-year growth in CEI participation is evidence of a business community that recognizes the responsibility and value in upholding equity and inclusion," said RaShawn "Shawnie" Hawkins, Human Rights Campaign senior director of workplace equality. "Our goal at the Human Rights Campaign Foundation is to work in a spirit of partnership with companies, providing educational resources and leading benchmarking, and collaborating on ways for businesses to support the LGBTQ+ community at a time when we face unprecedented legislative attacks, heightened anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric and physical violence. The CEI is an ever-evolving tool – a blueprint that companies can use to show up more effectively in supporting their LGBTQ+ employees and their families."

The 2023-2024 CEI results showcase how U.S.-based companies are promoting LGBTQ+ friendly workplace policies in the U.S. and abroad. The 2023-2024 CEI consists of 1,384 participants up from 319 in 2002, the index's first year. Further demonstrating the tremendous trajectory of the CEI, a record-breaking 1,340 businesses have non-discrimination protections specific to gender identity, up from just 17 in 2002. The CEI rates employers providing these crucial protections to over 20 million U.S. workers and an additional 18 million outside of the U.S.

Companies rated in the CEI include Fortune magazine's 500 largest publicly traded businesses, American Lawyer magazine's top 200 revenue-grossing law firms (AmLaw 200), and hundreds of publicly and privately held mid- to large-sized companies.

The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars:

Non-discrimination policies across business entities;

Equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families;

Supporting an inclusive culture; and,

Corporate social responsibility.

The full report is available online at www.hrc.org/cei.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR) headquartered in the suburbs of Chicago, is a leading global ingredient solutions provider serving customers in more than 120 countries. With 2022 annual net sales of nearly $8 billion, the Company turns grains, fruits, vegetables, and other plant-based materials into value-added ingredient solutions for the food, beverage, animal nutrition, brewing and industrial markets. With Ingredion Idea Labs® innovation centers around the world and approximately 12,000 employees, the Company co-creates with customers and fulfills its purpose of bringing the potential of people, nature, and technology together to make life better. Visit ingredion.com for more information and the latest company news.

ABOUT THE HUMAN RIGHTS CAMPAIGN FOUNDATION

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) people. Through its programs, the HRC Foundation seeks to make transformational change in the everyday lives of LGBTQ+ people, shedding light on inequity and deepening the public's understanding of LGBTQ+ issues, with a clear focus on advancing transgender and racial justice. Its work has transformed the landscape for more than 15 million workers, 11 million students, 1 million clients in the adoption and foster care system and so much more. The HRC Foundation provides direct consultation and technical assistance to institutions and communities, driving the advancement of inclusive policies and practices; it builds the capacity of future leaders and allies through fellowship and training programs; and, with the firm belief that we are stronger working together, it forges partnerships with advocates in the U.S. and around the globe to increase our impact and shape the future of our work.

CONTACTS:

Investors: Noah Weiss, 773-896-5242

Media: Becca Hary, 708-551-2602