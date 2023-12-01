Visit JLT Mobile Computers at MODEX 2024

in Atlanta, Georgia, March 11-14,

Booth #A13111.

JLT Mobile Computers to launch unique warehouse productivity software at MODEX 2024

Chandler, Arizona, US, December 1, 2023 * * * JLT Mobile Computers, Inc., a leading developer of rugged computing solutions for demanding environments, announces it will be launching JLT Insights™ warehouse productivity software as well as presenting a selection of rugged solutions including the JLT6012A with Android™ operating system at MODEX 2024 in Atlanta Georgia, March 11-14, Booth A13111.

One of the main highlights will be the launch of the company’s innovative monitoring and analysis software solution, JLT Insights, which is designed to boost productivity in warehouse logistics in a new, unparalleled way. Different to other similar software solutions on the market, JLT Insights monitors vehicles, access points and workforce productivity, in addition to device monitoring.

Also on display will be the industry-leading JLT6012™ Series of rugged forklift-mounted computers, including an updated Android™ model featuring Android 12. The model is also Google Mobile Services (GMS) certified and SOTI Mobile Device Management certified.

JLT Insights: Unparalleled focus on critical warehousing operational data

JLT Insights is a unique monitoring and analysis software solution that optimizes productivity in warehouse operations. Using an unprecedented combination of real-time data from the sensors embedded in the JLT6012 Series of rugged computers, the solution shows what’s really happening in the warehouse. JLT Insights tracks and monitors the performance of deployed devices, forklifts, and access points helping customers to boost operational efficiency, while other similar solutions on the market only monitor devices.

With JLT Insights it’s easy to capture real-time operational dynamics and compare, contextualize, display, and share this data via an intuitive dashboard on a laptop, mobile phone or other device. Thanks to this, the software from JLT makes it possible to eliminate problems before they even occur.

Key benefits:

Reduced downtime

Increased workforce productivity and wellbeing

Improved forklift and computer visibility and utilization

Effortless computer deployment, integration, and management

Increased computer lifetime

Eric Miller, CEO of JLT Inc., said: “We are extremely proud to be launching JLT Insights in the US – the one and only warehouse productivity software that monitors key pain points in a warehouse operation, like workforce productivity, workflow conformity and asset visibility and utilization. We’ve consulted closely with industry customers in developing this solution, and I’m certain it will make a significant contribution to warehouse productivity. JLT is dedicated to supporting customers’ business, and this solution will enable us to deliver even greater value.”

JLT6012: the gold standard for warehouse computers

Productivity is a defining concept for the JLT6012™ Series of rugged vehicle-mount computers, which comprises dedicated Android™ and Windows® versions, allowing customers to choose the operating system that best suits their needs. The latest Android version (JLT6012A), featuring Android 12, will be available to demo at MODEX 2024.

The Series features an innovative architecture that makes it easy to integrate new technology, ensuring a solution that keeps pace with new developments and changing needs.

For more information about JLT Mobile Computers, its products, and solutions, visit jltmobile.com/our-approach.

JLT Mobile Computers, Inc. Press Contact Eric Miller, CEO PRismaPR, Monika Cunnington Tel.: +1 480 705 4200 x215 Tel.: +44 20 8133 6148 eric.miller@jltmobile.com

www.jltmobile.com/us monika@prismapr.com

www.prismapr.com

About JLT Mobile Computers

JLT Mobile Computers, Inc., based in Chandler, Arizona, is a leading producer and reseller of rugged forklift computer solutions that enhance warehousing productivity. In three decades of relentless customer focus, we’ve built a global presence, deployed tens of thousands of devices, and earned the trust of many Fortune 500 companies.

Our rugged solutions are acknowledged as the best in the world and are backed by the industry's longest warranties. We have our own R&D and production facilities in Sweden, enabling us to control every aspect of quality for ultimate performance in the toughest environments.

JLT Inc. is part of JLT Mobile Computers AB, a Nasdaq Sweden-listed company with offices in Europe and Australia. Discover more at jltmobile.com/us.

