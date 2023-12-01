Festi hf.: Buyback program week 48 – end of buyback

In week 48 2023, Festi purchased in total 19,260 own shares for total amount of 3,409,020 ISK as follows:

Week Date Time Purchased share Sahre price Purchase price 48 29.nov 11:51:24 19.260 177 3.409.020 19.260 3.409.020





The execution of the buyback program is in accordance with the Act on Public Limited Companies No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council No. 596/2014, on market abuse, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.

Before the purchase Festi held 3,226,966 own shares or 1.06% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 3,246,226 own shares (1.07% of issued shares) for 599,999,945 ISK and has finished the buyback. This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buyback program announced 21 July 2023 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The program envisages the buyback of a total of 3,500,000 own shares or 1.15% of the issued shares, with the cap of 600 million ISK purchase price.