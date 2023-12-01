SBB Research Group Foundation Names October 2023 Grant Finalists: Chicago Center for Urban Life and Culture, Linking Efforts Against Drugs, Salaam Community Wellness Center

CHICAGO, Dec. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SBB Research Group Foundation recognizes three Chicago-area charities as the October 2023 finalists of its monthly grant program supporting impactful nonprofits (in alphabetical order):



Chicago Center for Urban Life and Culture (Chicago, IL) provides immersive, accredited internships and a unique academic approach that cultivates self-awareness and equips students for success in a diverse workforce. They aim to create a community of thoughtful leaders dedicated to positive global impact through lifelong learning and community engagement.



(Lake Forest, IL) aims to promote wellness, prevent substance abuse, and nurture healthy relationships through education and community collaboration. Their values include effective solutions, long-term impact consideration, respect for all, and collective efforts for positive change.



Salaam Community Wellness Center (Chicago, IL) empowers and uplifts communities by enhancing health, wellness, education, and economic development, fostering overall well-being.



The Foundation encourages any 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization to apply for a grant at sbbrg.org/apply-for-grant. Donations are awarded to different organizations monthly.

About the SBB Research Group Foundation

The SBB Research Group Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that furthers the philanthropic mission of SBB Research Group LLC (SBBRG), a Chicago-based investment management firm led by Sam Barnett, Ph.D., and Matt Aven. The Foundation provides grants to support ambitious organizations solving unmet needs with thoughtful, long-term strategies. In addition, the Foundation sponsors the SBBRG STEM Scholarship, which supports students pursuing science, technology, engineering, and mathematics degrees.