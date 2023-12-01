BNP PARIBAS SA: Notification by the ECB of the 2023 Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process (SREP)

Paris, 1 December 2023

NOTIFICATION BY THE ECB OF THE 2023 SUPERVISORY REVIEW AND EVALUATION PROCESS (SREP)

BNP Paribas has received the notification by the European Central Bank of the outcome of the 2023 Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process (SREP), which states capital requirements and leverage ratio on a consolidated basis in force for the Group.

The Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) requirement that the Group has to respect as at 1st January 2024 on a consolidated basis is 10.02% (excluding the Pillar 2 guidance). It includes 1.50% for the G-SIB buffer, 2.50% for the Conservation buffer, 1.11% for the Pillar 2 requirement1 and 0.41% of countercyclical buffer2.

The requirement for the Tier 1 Capital is 11.81% (of which 1.40% for the Pillar 2 requirement).

The requirement for the Total Capital is 14.18% (of which 1.77% for the Pillar 2 requirement).

The BNP Paribas Group is well above the regulatory requirements with, as at 30 September 2023, a CET1 ratio at 13.44%3, a Tier 1 ratio at 15.55%3 and a Total Capital ratio at 17.80%3. The Group’s CET1 ratio target for 2025 is 12%.

The leverage ratio requirement that the Group has to respect as from 1st January 2024 on a consolidated basis is 3.85% (excluding Pillar 2 guidance). The BNP Paribas Group is well above the regulatory requirements with, as at 30 September 2023, a leverage ratio de 4.49%. The Group’s leverage ratio target for 2025 is 4.3%.

1 CET1 requirement related to Pillar 2 requirement now includes 100% of the add-on related to non-performing exposures on aged loans granted before 26 April 2019.

2 Computation based on RWA as at 30.09.23, excluding the 0.18% impact of the increase in France's countercyclical buffer from

2 January 2024.

3 CRD5 including IFRS9 transitional arrangements.

