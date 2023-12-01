Questor Announces Change of the Auditor

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questor Technology Inc. (“Questor” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: QST) announces that its auditor, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP ("Former Auditor") on its own initiative, resigned as the auditor of the Company effective December 1, 2023 and the Board of Directors of the Company appointed MNP LLP ("Successor Auditor") as its new auditor effective December 1, 2023, until the next Annual General Meeting of the Company. Questor is pleased to re-engage with the MNP LLP audit team. There have been no reservations or modified opinions contained in the audit report prepared by the Former Auditor in connection with any of the Company's financial statements for the two most recently completed years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 nor for any period subsequent to December 31, 2022. There are no reportable events including disagreements, consultations, or unresolved issues as defined in National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51-102") (Part 4.11) between the Company and the Former Auditor. The Notice of Change of Auditor, together with the required letters from the Former Auditor and the Successor Auditor are available on the Company’s website at www.questortech.com/investors and at www.sedarplus.ca.



Questor Technology Inc., incorporated in Canada under the Business Companies Act (Alberta) is an environmental emissions reduction technology company founded in 1994, with global operations. The Company is focused on clean air technologies that safely and cost effectively improve air quality, support energy efficiency and greenhouse gas emission reductions. The Company designs, manufactures and services high efficiency clean combustion systems that destroy harmful pollutants, including Methane, Hydrogen Sulfide gas, Volatile Organic Hydrocarbons, Hazardous Air Pollutants and BTEX (Benzene, Toluene, Ethylbenzene and Xylene) gases within waste gas streams at 99.99 percent efficiency per its ISO 14034 Certification. This enables its clients to meet emission regulations, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, address community concerns and improve safety at industrial sites.

The Company also has proprietary heat to power generation technology and is currently targeting new markets including landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, cement plant waste heat in addition to a wide variety of oil and gas projects. The combination of Questor’s clean combustion and power generation technologies can help clients achieve net zero emission targets for minimal cost. The Company is also doing research and development on data solutions to deliver an integrated system that amalgamates all of the emission detection data available to demonstrate a clear picture of the site’s emission profile.

The Company’s common shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “QST”. The address of the Company’s corporate and registered office is 2240, 140 – 4 Avenue S.W. Calgary, Alberta, Canada, T2P 3N3.

