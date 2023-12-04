Mendus to Host KOL Event to Review Phase 2 Data with Vididencel in Acute Myeloid Leukemia Presented at ASH 2023 on December 14, 2023

Press Release

Mendus AB (“Mendus” publ; IMMU.ST), a biopharmaceutical company focused on immunotherapies addressing tumor recurrence, today announced it will host a virtual KOL Event on December 14, 2023 at 9:00 AM ET, featuring Dr. Arjan van de Loosdrecht, Professor of Hematology at Amsterdam UMC and Principal Investigator of the ADVANCE II trial, who will discuss the current treatment landscape for patients with Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) and the development of Mendus’ lead product candidate vididencel as a potential AML maintenance therapy. To register, click here.

The event will focus on the new survival data being presented at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting, taking place December 9-12, 2023. The results will include relapse-free and overall survival data from the ongoing ADVANCE II monotherapy Phase 2 trial and immunomonitoring data.

About Dr Arjan van de Loosdrecht

Dr. Arjan van de Loosdrecht, Professor of Hematology at Amsterdam UMC, passed Medical School (cum laude) in 1989 at the VU University Medical Center in Amsterdam (VUmc), The Netherlands. After a 4th years scientific laboratory training in cell biology, immunology and hematology he received his PhD graduation (cum laude) in 1993 at the department of Hematology (VUmc) on the thesis; ‘Monocyte mediated cytotoxicity in acute myeloid leukemia; Mechanisms and clinical implications’. In 1995 he graduated in Immunology. From 1993-1998 he followed clinical training in Internal Medicine followed by a fellowship in hematology (Department of Internal Medicine and Hematology at the Groningen University Medical Center, Groningen, Netherlands). From 2000, he is a staff member, since 2009 an associate professor and since 2012 a full professor of hematology at the department of Hematology, Amsterdam UMC, location VUmc, Amsterdam. His particular scientific experiences and interests are on translational hematology. He is project leader/principal investigator of the preclinical and translational immunotherapy programs in myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS). The major research lines focus on the immunopathogenesis of MDS/AML and on the development of leukemic dendritic cell vaccines for active specific immunization in patients with minimal residual disease (MRD) in AML and MDS. Since 2016 he is coordinator of HORIZON2020, AML-VACCiN program dealing with Dendritic Cell vaccination in AML and PI of the clinical program. He is project leader/principle investigator of clinical (translational) programs dealing with the treatment of low and high risk MDS. Regarding MDS, research focuses on the implementation of flow cytometry in the diagnosis, prognostication and monitoring of MDS. As such he is participant of the HORIZON2020 MDS-Right program. He is chair of the working group MDS of the Dutch Society of Cytometry on the implementation of flowcytometry in MDS and initiated a platform within the ELN on the implementation of flowcytometry in MDS in Europe. In addition, he is chair of the Database Sharing Committee of the International Working Group for Prognosis of MDS (IWG-PM) who developed the revised-IPSS for MDS.​





